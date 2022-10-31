Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 31, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Unnecessarily worrying about health is not advised. Problems faced on the financial front will soon be resolved. You are about to seize an opportunity to enhance your earning. You will need to make efforts to spend time with family. Undertake long distance travel today. Hard work and good networking will get the desired field on the academic front.

Love Focus: Some mental barriers may hold you back from sharing passionate moments with partner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Health needs all your attention today. You will be able to safeguard your interests on the financial front. A business proposal will need to be vetted properly before being accepted. Family scene will be joyous as fresh beginnings are made. A long journey may prove boring and tiring. You will get the opportunity to acquire new property at a good price.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails today, so plan out something exclusive.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will do well to give your system a break by fasting or eating a special diet. You may get a bit concerned about your finances, but you really don’t need to be. You will be able to give an excellent account of yourself at work and be praised for the same. Homemakers will start gearing up for the changing season. You may not get a chance to proceed on a planned vacation.

Love Focus: Deep down you may be desperate to bring some changes in your relationship, but can feel reluctant.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You may enjoy perfect health by remaining regular in workouts. You will be able to complete the paperwork to get a loan released. Those overworked are likely to crave a break. You can be instrumental in the success of a family youngster. Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property. Your efforts on the academic front show all signs of succeeding.

Love Focus: A chance encounter with someone can blossom into romance.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Peak physical fitness is assured for those working out. You are financially secure, but it is always good to review your spending pattern. Tensions over an issue at work can turn into a heated argument. A family get-together will provide a welcome break from monotonous routine. A sale of property may get good response.

Love Focus: Flaunting wealth may not be the best course of action in attracting love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A new workout regime will serve your purpose excellently. Think things out carefully before agreeing to finance someone. Professionally you are likely to excel and rub shoulders with the best. Your overbearing demeanour may be resented by the family. Those on vacation may visit someplace exotic and enjoy unique experiences. A big break on the career front is likely, so keep your fingers crossed.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to bestow love and tenderness to make the day fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Financial front is showing promising signs of becoming stronger. Those struggling to find a solution to a workplace problem will succeed. You are likely to opt for a healthy alternative to get fit and in shape. Efforts will be needed to make domestic environment peaceful. Sightseeing with friends will prove to be a unique experience. Students are likely to shine on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may not be in the right frame of mind for anything romantic today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will have to meticulously plan returning a loan. Your performance may not be up to the mark today. You will be able to bring peace and stability at home by tact and diplomacy. Mood swings will need to be kept in check, before they mar the day. An exciting vacation is on the cards for some. Good returns are foreseen from a rented property.

Love Focus: This is an excellent day for those having romantic inclinations.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You manage to retain perfect health. Someone can ease your commuting problems by offering a ride. Luck will certainly have a say in your completing a task in time. Some of you can take leave early from work to be with family. Delays are foreseen for those travelling long distance by road. Good preparation will find students performing well in an exam or competition.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are certain to find it today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those trying to come back in shape may face an uphill task. Something not budgeted for may have to be bought in an emergency. Things at work turn out favourable as you implement some new ideas. Your involvement on the domestic front will be much appreciated. Decision regarding a property related matter may be given in your favour.

Love Focus: Your good intentions can be misinterpreted by a member of the opposite camp.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your current exercise regime promises to keep you in shape. Financially, you will be able to improve your position. Your man management skills may need to be honed, if you want to remain effective at work. Family tensions can take a toll of your mental health, if you let them. You are likely to lead the pack on the academic front by beating all competition.

Love Focus: Your loving tender care will do much to strengthen the relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Cash register is likely to continue to ring non-stop! Those seeking job will need to enhance their market value to succeed. A sibling will prove a great support as he or she extends all the help to you. Take adequate breaks between workouts, so as not to overstrain. Problems are foreseen for those travelling long distance by road. Your hard work on the academic front will get recognised soon.

Love Focus: Doing little things together with family is likely to cement lasting bonds of love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON