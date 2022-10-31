Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Horoscope Today, October 31, 2022: Let bygones be bygones

Pisces Horoscope Today, October 31, 2022: Let bygones be bygones

Published on Oct 31, 2022 12:11 AM IST

Horoscope Today for October 31 to read the daily astrological prediction for Pisces. Instead of worrying about the money that has been spent, focus on what’s next.

Pisces Daily Horoscope for October 31, 2022: You need to practice mindfulness more than ever before.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Sometimes we remain unhappy with our lives. Our minds are consumed with grief while we fail to pay attention to what is worthwhile in our life. Our gaze is either fixed on pessimism, which has long since passed away, or on expectations, which is still in the process. The real dilemma lies in that. When you dwell on the phases of your life that don't call for reflection, you forget to appreciate them. You are unaware of the fact that you are wasting our energy in the wrong direction. You could live it so much better if you try. Why not live today to the fullest before we start reminiscing about recent memories? Embrace your existing life and spend the day taking it all in. Daily Astrological Prediction says, don't let the people who mean a lot to you fade away before you show them your gratitude. Don't miss a moment!

Pisces Health Today

We need to practice mindfulness more than ever before. Take in all that is positive in your life and let out all that is negative. Treat your body with care. This is the time to do something about you. Past situations cannot be reversed in the future.

Pisces Finance Today

Instead of worrying about the money that has been spent, focus on what’s next. Look for ways to improve your financial situation instead of sitting upon it. Let it be!

Pisces Career Today

You feel unsure about your career today. In your own loop, you feel captivated. Is it the job that is bothering or the people you are dealing with? Do something about it.

Pisces Family Today

Humans aren’t here to stay forever and that includes your family too. When you have the chance, be with them. Before they settle in your memory, spend time living life beside them.

Pisces Love Life Today

You and your partner have better days coming up. At the moment it might seem like nothing is happening, but things are about to change. There might be a third member.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

