Leo Horoscope Today, October 5, 2022: Astro tips for investment plans

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Leo natives’ tasks, which were on hold, will resume and head towards completion today. By combining a diplomatic strategy with your discipline and hard work, you are likely to achieve many of the goals you have set for yourself. Stock investments may prove beneficial and assist you in meeting any additional expenses you may incur later in the day. Domestic matters may keep you happily occupied today, and spending time with family members may help to lift your spirits. Your relationship with your spouse may be strained today, and you should avoid being possessive or domineering. Turbulence in love life cannot be ruled out. Your anger may have an undesirable outcome; therefore, you are advised to control your temperament at all costs today. Due to a strong financial position, some of you can also plan to invest in real estate. An official trip promises lucrative returns, so go ahead and pack your bags happily.

Leo Finance Today Some of you are likely to purchase a new vehicle with a vibrant monetary position. Investing money in balance schemes would enable you to satisfy financial expectations: Your timely efforts will contribute to the business prospering and profits increasing.

Leo Family Today At the end of the day, you may face some mental stress from your partner or spouse; however, you will get the support of your younger siblings in all your tasks. You are likely to face some from distant kin. But with the help of other members, you will be able to sort them out.

Leo Career Today Creativity and administrative abilities are likely to reach newer heights at work. Professionally, your ideas are likely to be much in demand and you may bag the support of your seniors as well. Those studying in professional institutes may find the job market brightening.

Leo Health Today Avoid being lazy about workouts; give your body the workout it deserves. You notice how your vitality benefits those around you. Build your strength and energy so that if you ever face a stressful situation that requires you to be as fit as possible, you'll be ready for anything.

Leo Love Life Today Lover’s headstrong ways can frustrate you on the romantic front. A showdown with the spouse is possible and may prove upsetting. In addition, unnecessary arguments in love could create some rifts in the lovely relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

