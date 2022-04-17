Leo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 17

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today, you may find it difficult to balance your professional and personal life which may cause you distress. You may also find it difficult to make decisions due to a nagging uncertainty. Think before you speak. You may become more aware of your unique limitations and breaking points. It is a time of tests, yes, but do not fall into despair. Trust your abilities. You may face some difficulties due to opponents which can prove to be mentally exhausting. You might be distracted by tasks that are of less importance. This may lower your efficiency and you might not be able to complete the tasks which were supposed to be done today. Try to channel your energy on the more important activities which are of immediate concern. If you want to take a break then step outside you should visit a popular spot near you. You may end up making a valuable connection. Those looking for an alternative accommodation may a find suitable house. It likely would not only be within your budget but may also prove prosperous for you.

Leo Finance Today

There could be a sudden gain of money for some today. You may win through speculation and risk-taking ventures. However, do not throw caution to the wind. Reckless behavior needs to be curbed strictly. Businessmen too are advised to get a new proposal wetted by an expert.

Leo Family Today

Domestic life is likely to run smoothly thanks to your relaxed and open attitude. You succeed in avoiding unnecessary difficulties and disruptions before they can resurface again. Plan your leisure time with family and good friends and most importantly, make your plans together.

Leo Career Today

On the professional front, you are likely to improve your relationship with your subordinates, colleagues and superiors. You may even be assigned a long-coveted leadership role in your organization. Freelancers are likely to be blessed with a steady source of work.

Leo Health Today

Your health and mental peace would remain above average as you remain regular with your fitness routine. Utilize this day to engage in as many physical activities as you can because you are likely to be full of energy.

Leo Love Life Today

On the personal front, couples are likely to have a great time together and may go on a short family trip. This is not a time for dreaming but to make your dreams a reality. Be courageous, get out and socialize. You may meet ‘The One.’

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

