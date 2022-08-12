Libra Daily Horoscope for August 12, 2022: Time to prove your true mettle

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) Libras will have a reason to smile today as awards and accolades may be headed your way. Achievement on the professional or academic front is likely to give you an immense sense of satisfaction. Librans are likely to do well today. They would flourish financially and succeed in increasing their savings. Libra natives will have to be patient with their family members. You must exercise caution about your family. Make time for a spouse or significant other. It is high time to desert negative thinking to enable yourself to give the desired energy to fight diseases. With a change in medical approach and preventive care, you are likely to recover from an old ailment. To improve your mental abilities, you will be drawn to spirituality or higher learning. A journey to some famous historical place sounds exciting to your kids. Those new to the city may find suitable accommodation today. Senior Libra students may achieve success in recent examinations or competitive exams.

Libra Finance Today A sound financial position would enable to execute important plans, paving the way for earning profits. Indications of earning profits through speculative activities are on the offering. Foreign investments or businesses abroad may turn out positively.

Libra Family Today Not getting invited to a party or function may disappoint you, but this is too minor a matter for spoiling your day. Libra natives may find parents or a family elder too interfering in their personal affairs. Humour them or have an earnest conversation!

Libra Career Today Your strong personality, dedication and hard-working attitude would enable you to succeed on the professional front. If you are already working in another country or for an MNC, you may experience stability and succeed in proving your mettle.

Libra Health Today If you embrace a salubrious lifestyle you will find your health to be getting steadily stronger and you will need to see the doctor less. Giving priority to rest will do your mind, your body and your good a lot of good.

Libra Love Life Today Meeting someone you liked and have not met in years is possible for single Libra natives. A new relationship might make you feel excited and a little nervous at the same time. Remain honest and confident to ensure smooth sailing.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

