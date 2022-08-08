Libra Daily Horoscope for August 8, 2022: A productive and profitable day

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) Libra natives need to keep their goal in sight and put their best foot forward to make a mark in life! Your patient approach to handling things and your ability to work under pressure may make you a winner. An urge to learn new things is likely to help in climbing the professional ladder. The day is likely to be productive and profitable for Libras natives on the financial front. You can expect rewards and recognition for your hard work soon. But dedicated efforts will be a need for it. The day could bring a surprise on the personal front. Guests' visit would make it a pleasant and wonderful day. Nice behaviour would make you a star of social gatherings. Your relationship offers a sense of security and safety. Show loved ones how much you care. It is advisable to check the authenticity of the real estate agent, whom you are dealing with. A long journey undertaken by Libra natives is likely to be accomplished without delays. A long wait for interesting things happening to you might disappoint.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Horoscope Today

Libra Finance Today: You succeed in earning great benefits from your wise dealings. An abundant inflow of money is likely to give unlimited joy. You are likely to receive handsome profits from an overseas business venture. Cutting corners may help in saving a lot of money.

Libra Family Today: Enjoying the company of close relatives will brighten the evening of Libras natives. To restore the harmonious atmosphere every member of the family will have to contribute. Family members will be very positive and supportive of your career plans.

Libra Career Today: Remain alert and guard against the mischievous interference of others in your work. For some transfers, chances could arise which might bring some distress. Staying away from distractions may make Libra natives more productive. Trust your judgment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Career Horoscope Today

Libra Health Today: Brooding over disappointments is likely to make it difficult to get rid of them, besides preventing enjoying sound health. Libra natives succeed in maintaining a distance from temptations from health vices.

Libra Love Life Today: Your love life is very promising today. You may share your innermost feelings with your romantic partner and they are likely to reciprocate them. Libras natives may get to spend quality time together and enjoy intimate moments in each other’s company.

Also Read | Love Horoscope Today

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON