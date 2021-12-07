Libra Daily Horoscope for December 6: Stars are aligning

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

You are the warm and friendly zodiac sign of all. Libra, you teach justice and fairness to your fellow signs. Your symbol represents that you seek balance and equality everywhere. It is the harmony and love that are the usual vibes around you all. You value your relationships and partnerships deeply. Your way to communicate is a diplomatic way to convey your messages. You have a beautiful way of expressing yourself. Your love is kind and felt by the people around you. Sharing is caring is the motto you follow. Read how your stars are aligning for the day.

Libra Finance Today

Some changes will result in unexpected gains in the finance sector. If you are waiting for money for the return of lent money you can expect it today. You will be feeling abundant and content. All these things will make your day, Libra.

Libra Family Today

Your family requires your presence. Your family is missing you so pick up your phone and give them a video call. Take your time out and ask what's happening these days. Doing this will make someone from your family feel better.

Libra Career Today

You have the support of your colleagues. You will make new friends or might be working with new clients. You will use your creativity to impress and find the best solution. If you are studying a new course, it can open gateways of opportunities.

Libra Health Today

Your health is good. You are feeling active and energetic. You have found new ways to keep your body healthy and fit. Keep following new routines as it's working for you.

Libra Love Life Today

Your partner is going to showcase their love in the form of words of affirmation. It will bring a sense of warmth and affection to your love life. Reciprocate the same to your partner.

Lucky Number : 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026