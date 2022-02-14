Libra Daily Horoscope for February 14: Time to be mend relations

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You know how to maintain a balance. You’re gentle but also fair. But you also

refuse to change your stance once you’ve made up your mind. Normalise changing your opinion after discovering newer facts. Be open minded and try to get more comfortable with change. Your day looks quite good on all fronts, just mend relations with your family. They’re waiting for you to communicate, do it. They don’t deserve your temper tantrums and unnecessary drama.

Libra Finance today



Don’t stress too much about finances. Just concentrate on carefully investing a certain sum every month. Secure your future. You might have to struggle a little now, but the future looks promising.

Libra Family Today



Domestic front may see unnecessary arguments, temper flare ups and even silly fights. Everybody’s going through their own problems and you need to understand that. Give them the space they need but also be there for them. Talk it out like mature people and indulge in bonding activities for the much-needed refreshment and harmony.

Libra Career Today



Professionally you’re meeting all your career objectives one by one. It’s time to work harder in order to reach higher. Celebrate small wins, it’s important but also don’t forget why you started. Let the thought fire you and make you more motivated and dedicated.

Libra Health Today



You’re looking quite peachy today, Libra! Is this because of your new workout routine? Or is it because you’ve incorporated many small changes along the way? Whatever it is, it’s great that you’re finally putting in the much-needed effort. You’re happy, positive and glowing inside out. Keep at it!

Libra love life today



A little patience, time and effort can go a long way, in any relationship. You know it now. Don’t let silly arguments get in the way of what you have right now. This is way too precious for that. Cherish it, enjoy it. Let love make you feel positive and merry.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026