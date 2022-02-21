Libra Daily Horoscope for February 21: Financial position needs attention

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Mental health should also be considered before taking up too many tasks. Finish off one urgent activity at a time so that there is enough mental strength and time to give priority to remaining important aspects. One cannot emphasize enough the importance of having a stable and clear mind. You may be able to ascertain your weaknesses and turn them into strength. Be positive and flexible to modify your steps, so you don’t break. Occupational travels may be tiresome, thus somewhat draining you of freshness to deal with meetings or new business partners. College students may get a chance to travel abroad for higher studies. Avoid rushing to lucrative-looking deals and do your study before going ahead. Those wanting to start their own business may find the motivation or chance to launch at small level.

Libra Finance Today

Your financial position may need attention and some strict discipline. It is advised to avoid expenses that are not of basic in nature. Consider learning new skills to create additional avenues of income. Some may consider selling some asset in order to invest in business or meet some domestic requirement. Try not to make unnecessary purchases.

Libra Family Today

There may be struggle in domestic atmosphere. Elder parents may want you to spend more time at home. Partners might extend emotional support to go through some difficult phases. Children may also be a little tough to handle as they may be growing up and developing their own thought processes.

Libra Career Today

All the extra efforts and hard work might pay off today at work. Don’t be surprised if you receive direct recognition from the top management for your dedication to the company. This may be a good time to either switch to new company or ask for a good raise or promotion.

Libra Health Today

Your health looks good today. Those on medicines are advised to complete the course. Regular exercise and healthy breakfast can make drastic changes in one’s physique and overall personality, as it brings confidence and increases concentration in whatever activity you undertake.

Libra Love Life Today

Romance might be good. Married couples may consider starting a family. Office romance may take a surprising bloom. If there is someone you are attracted to, you might try to get to know them better. Single people looking for a relationship may have to widen their friend circle to meet more people.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: White

