Libra Daily Horoscope for February 25: Check how profitable the day is

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Stay motivated and cheerful to make the most of the day. Your mental powers are stronger than ever, and you would be able to get yourself in the right frame of mind to make real changes later. Use the power of words to influence authority figures. This may earn you respect and accolades and pave the way for your growth. Charity work would also help draw you out of your life and into the community in a meaningful way. It's a great time to rethink your attitude toward anything that has been troubling you lately. A short break or spiritual retreat would give you a space to explore your worries and find suitable solutions, so go ahead. Take some time off for yourself. Some of you may get a delayed much-needed possession of a house. Students may stay focused and perform well in an important upcoming examination or competition.

Libra Finance Today

You are likely to have a good income and may work on multiple lucrative projects or deals. Those in business will be able to overcome their competitors and will be able to scale up profits considerably.

Libra Family Today

The advice and experience of your elders will prove to help improve your financial condition for the future. There could be some new beginnings in your family, which is likely to bring immense joy.

Libra Career Today

You will be able to complete previously pending work, due to which there is a strong possibility for career growth. You may receive new opportunities for career growth. You are likely to receive a new job offer with higher remuneration.

Libra Health Today

Your health may remain good, barring suffering from occasional anxiety. If you feel the need for physical activity, go in for sports, and if not — just relax with light workouts or brisk walks.

Libra Love Life Today

A long-overdue conversation with your significant other should be part of your day. Dig right into the issues at heart to thaw the impasse. There are also indications of some misunderstanding with your spouse so deal calmly and politely with your partner.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

