Libra Daily Horoscope for January 5: Goals look easier to accomplish

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Today, some turn of events are likely to affect you and bring about major positive changes in your behaviour. This may make you look at the world with a more optimistic approach. You are likely to move ahead with a renewed sense of confidence. Chances of you accomplishing your personal goals are very high today. Do not live in the past and learn to let go of things that affect you negatively. You may shine if given tough responsibilities to handle. Your dedication to your loved ones may be greatly valued and appreciated. Being an outgoing personality, you may succeed in your social interactions, which may come handy in the future. You may undertake an excursion with friends to satisfy your wanderlust. The trip is likely to be very fulfilling. Property issues may be sorted out smoothly.

Libra Finance Today

On the financial front, you may have to take a loan or borrow from loved ones to purchase something you desire. You might be cash-strapped for a while, until a lucrative business opportunity comes your way to get rid of money problems.

Libra Family Today

On the domestic front, your loved ones may be in a joyful mood as you spend more time with them. A family outing may prove to be beneficial as you get a chance to strengthen your interpersonal relationships.

Libra Career Today

On the professional front, the day seems vibrant. Your chances of receiving a long pending promotion are bright as your bosses may be impressed with your work. You may get to be a part of the core inner circle.

Libra Health Today

On the health front, you are likely to enjoy sound emotional and physical wellbeing. This may show in your daily routine. You are likely to take part in sporting activities to stay fit. Yoga may benefit in the long run.

Libra Love Life Today

On the romantic front, some recently married couples may undergo a period of stress. You both need to work on a solution to reignite your passions. Singles are likely to find a perfect match for themselves in someone exciting.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: <i>support@askmanisha.com</i>, <i>psharma@premastrologer.com</i>

Url: <i>www.askmanisha.com</i>, <i>www.premastrologer.com</i>

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026