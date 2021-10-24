Libra Daily Horoscope for October 24: Expect a blast from the past

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You are extrovert, cozy and very friendly. Just like your symbol (the scale), you are more concerned in attaining balance, peace and harmony in your life. Being an air sign, you are adjusting, agreeable and love the company of people. You are one of the most honest zodiac signs who believe in justice, law and orders. You are a fascinating individual, who have a strong sense between the right and the wrong. This is high time you come out of procrastinating zone and start turning your dreams into life. You have to start focusing on the opportunities put forth for you. Your sign is hinting towards a sudden getaway. Your day suggests that it is time for you to travel to somewhere far and exotic.

Libra Finance Today

Your mood is both playful and dramatic today and you are going to be attracted to all things beautiful. This may lead to some unplanned and unnecessary expenditure. For property related matters, time will be good for you.

Libra Family Today

You will have a good time with your kids and siblings. Someone’s arrival in your house is predicted that will add more warmth in your domestic sphere. Plan a good outing and involve everyone.

Libra Career Today

Today, you will have situations where you will find yourself stuck with so many clients and projects around you. However, your vibes would be contagious for the day. The new employees and interns at your work will feel motivated because of your presence.

Libra Health Today

You would be great on your health grounds today. You might have been feeling exhausted for quite some time but this is the end of all these issues. A sound sleep and good diet can take away all the stress. Take bowls of salads to detoxify your body.

Libra Love Life Today

There are no ups and downs in your relationship are predicted. You are more likely to meet your childhood sweetheart and start a fresh new romance with them. A place with different cultures, cuisine, and varied beliefs is calling you. Take your partner with you!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Lemon

