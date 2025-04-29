Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Apr 29, 2025, predicts new tasks at work

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You have the power to heal the problems Provide the lover the space in the relationship. Take up new responsibilities at work to display the professional mettle. Both wealth and health are positive. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2025: Stay healthy through a balanced lifestyle.

Be sincere in love and this will return fruitful results. Settle the professional responsibilities and also prefer safe monetary investments today. Health is also positive.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Your lover may intend to settle a previous issue and you should be ready to bury the past for a happy love affair. Devote more time for the lover. Avoid picking up quarrels over frivolous things while there will also be persons from outside who may trigger issues within your love life. Single Libras or those who recently had a break-up will also fall in love. Females may go back into an old love affair which will bring back happiness. Today is also good to fix the marriage.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Take up new tasks at the office with a positive attitude. This is crucial when you are responsible for deadlines and quality. Some tasks with tight deadlines may appear challenging but they also promise better career growth. Those who want to switch the job can put down the paper and update the resume on the job portal. The second half of the day is suitable for signing new business deals as well as partnership deeds. Students appearing for competitive examinations will be successful.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

No major financial hiccup will disturb you. Money will come in from different sources and this will ensure a good lifestyle. The first part of the day is good to try a fortune in stock and speculative business. Some females will renovate the house or even buy a new property. You may also consider financially helping a relative. Some businessmen will launch new ventures that will bring in good returns in the future.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Stay healthy through a balanced lifestyle. You should also skip alcohol and not take part in adventure sports including mountain biking and trekking, especially when it rains. You can also make yoga or exercising a part of the routine to stay healthy. Viral fever, sore throat, and body pain will also be common. Children should be careful while playing in the evening.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)