 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 19, 2024 advises to avoid illicit relationships | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 19, 2024 advises to avoid illicit relationships

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 19, 2024 12:58 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for April 19, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. No major health issue will also hurt you.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, spare time for love and make the day highly romantic.

A romantic relationship is absolutely good while professional assignments will keep you busy. Handle wealth with care and health is also positive today. Spare time for love and make the day highly romantic. Your professional schedule is busy today and financial status permits crucial decisions. No major health issue will also hurt you.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 19,2024: Handle wealth with care and health is also positive today.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 19,2024: Handle wealth with care and health is also positive today.

 

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Libra Love Horoscope Today 

Your love life will be packed with fun and excitement. Be careful to not hurt the emotions of your lover. Spend more time together and you may also make surprise gifts. Married Libras must stay away from an illicit relationship as it may cause even a divorce. If you have already found a partner, marriage is a possibility on the cards and you can confidently go ahead. Some love affairs may be toxic and suffocating and Libras may come out of it. 

 

Libra Career Horoscope Today 

Today is good to make crucial professional decisions. Some Libras will receive a hike in salary while you can also expect a change in the role. New tasks will knock on the door and you may be required to spend additional hours at the workstation. You will see the management on your side while making innovative decisions. Marketing or sales persons will have a tough day. However, healthcare and creative professionals will prove their caliber today. 

 

Libra Money Horoscope Today 

The financial status is good and this means you will receive income even from secondary sources. Utilize this opportunity to fulfill your long pending dreams including the purchase of jewelry, renovation of a home, or buying a vehicle. You can also consider investing in real estate today. Your child will need to pay tuition fees at a foreign university. Fortunately, Libras will inherit a family property today.

 

Libra Health Horoscope Today 

Make sure you cut down on eating unhealthy food, which could be one of the primary reasons for your deteriorating health. Some seniors will show the symptoms of cardiac issues and will need medical attention with immediate effect. Females may complain about gynecological issues while some children may develop viral fever, sore throat, and digestion issues.

 

Libra Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  •  Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  •  Symbol: Scales
  •  Element: Air
  •  Body Part: Kidneys &amp; Bladder
  •  Sign Ruler: Venus
  •  Lucky Day: Friday
  •  Lucky Color: Brown
  •  Lucky Number: 3
  •  Lucky Stone: Diamond

 

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  •  Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  •  Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  •  Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 19, 2024 advises to avoid illicit relationships
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On