Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 19, 2024 advises to avoid illicit relationships

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, spare time for love and make the day highly romantic. A romantic relationship is absolutely good while professional assignments will keep you busy. Handle wealth with care and health is also positive today. Spare time for love and make the day highly romantic. Your professional schedule is busy today and financial status permits crucial decisions. No major health issue will also hurt you. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 19,2024: Handle wealth with care and health is also positive today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Your love life will be packed with fun and excitement. Be careful to not hurt the emotions of your lover. Spend more time together and you may also make surprise gifts. Married Libras must stay away from an illicit relationship as it may cause even a divorce. If you have already found a partner, marriage is a possibility on the cards and you can confidently go ahead. Some love affairs may be toxic and suffocating and Libras may come out of it.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Today is good to make crucial professional decisions. Some Libras will receive a hike in salary while you can also expect a change in the role. New tasks will knock on the door and you may be required to spend additional hours at the workstation. You will see the management on your side while making innovative decisions. Marketing or sales persons will have a tough day. However, healthcare and creative professionals will prove their caliber today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

The financial status is good and this means you will receive income even from secondary sources. Utilize this opportunity to fulfill your long pending dreams including the purchase of jewelry, renovation of a home, or buying a vehicle. You can also consider investing in real estate today. Your child will need to pay tuition fees at a foreign university. Fortunately, Libras will inherit a family property today.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Make sure you cut down on eating unhealthy food, which could be one of the primary reasons for your deteriorating health. Some seniors will show the symptoms of cardiac issues and will need medical attention with immediate effect. Females may complain about gynecological issues while some children may develop viral fever, sore throat, and digestion issues.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)