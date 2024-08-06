 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 6, 2024 predicts marriage on the cards | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 6, 2024 predicts marriage on the cards

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 06, 2024 01:28 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for August 6, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Excel both in love and job today.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Life is no game for you

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 6, 2024. Today, Libras, especially females will have marriage on the cards.
Excel both in love and job today. Keep the partner happy in the relationship while taking up new tasks to prove diligence in work. Health is also fine.

Excel both in love and job today. Keep the partner happy in the relationship while taking up new tasks to prove diligence in work. Health is also fine.

Shower affection on the lover and you will see the changes it makes in the relationship. Your commitment at work will have positive outcomes. Financially you are good at making crucial decisions. Your health is also good today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Today, Libras, especially females will have marriage on the cards. New relationships will commence and lovers will spend more time together sharing emotions. You are passionate and expressive when it comes to emotions. Surprise the lover with a gift or a dinner today. It is important to openly communicate with the partner to avoid hurdles in the relationship. Long distance relationships require more communication and married male Libras should not get into extramarital affairs that may hurt the family life.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be sincere and committed and this will help in scaling new heights. You may also find opportunities to move abroad for a job. Some healthcare professionals will handle high-end cases that will also invite media attention. Entrepreneurs shall expand their business on a low start but would flourish with the right choices and investments. Traders will be successful in handling authorities. Those who are already studying at a foreign university may also get a job abroad.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Spend the money smartly today. While you have a plan to invest, consider the stock market, speculative business, and property. The second part of the day is good for resolving an existing property-related issue with siblings. You may consider donating wealth to charity. Seniors who plan to divide the wealth among the children can pick the second half of the day.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. No major medical issue will hurt you. As you maintain a balanced office and personal life, your mental health will be good. However, meditation and yoga can make you more relaxed and energetic. Some Libras will travel today and it is good to have a medical kit ready as seniors will require it.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
