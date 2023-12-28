Libra Daily Horoscope Today, December 28, 2023 predicts surprises in love
Read Libra daily horoscope for Dec 28, 2023 to know your astrological predictions. There can be minor issues in the first half of the day.
Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are always realistic in life
Have a strong determination in both personal and professional life. This will help you overcome the challenges. Health is an area you need to be careful of.
Today, you’ll have a happy love life with minor issues that may be easily resolved. Your professional life will also be good and productive. Handle wealth wisely as financial issues will exist. Minor health issues will also be there.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
There can be minor issues in the first half of the day. Handle them with a mature attitude. The second part of the day is good to propose and even take a final call on marriage. Some females who had problems at home in the name of romance will see a change in attitude among their parents. You can surprise the lover with gifts which may also strengthen the bonding. Give space to the partner and respect the feelings.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Ensure you take up every new responsibility at the workplace with commitment. You will be in the good book of the management as you have no time for both office politics and gossip. Instead, you are more concerned about productivity. Businessmen can expect a position in the bodies associated with trade and commerce. Your organization may assign you foreign duties and you’ll accomplish them. Some professionals, especially those who are into IT, healthcare, and automobiles will see new opportunities abroad.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Handle every financial crisis with confidence. Despite the monetary issues in the first part of the day, the daily routine will be unaffected. You may also consider buying jewelry as an investment today. Some Libras may not be successful in speculative business while mutual fund is a good investment option. You may also come across unexpected expenses today.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
Minor health issues will be there today. You need to be careful about your heart and lungs as the horoscope predicts ailments today. Those who have a history of kidney-related infections will also need medical attention. Today is also good to quit smoking that is harmful to your health. While you need to switch to a healthy menu, please avoid aerated drinks and extreme intake of sugar.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857