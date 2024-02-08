 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 8, 2024 predicts business expansion | Astrology - Hindustan Times
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 8, 2024 predicts business expansion

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 8, 2024 predicts business expansion

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 08, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for February 8, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Financially you are good

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, egos are not your playmates

Troubleshoot love-related issues and ensure you also accomplish all professional tasks today. Financial prosperity in life is backed by good health today.

Have a great relationship where you both share emotions and spend time. Be diligent in your job and have prosperity. You will also be free from major illness,

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Consider proposing today as the stars of romance are stronger and you have higher chances of getting a positive response. Surprise the partner with gifts today and also plan a vacation. You may see positive twists in the love life. The second part of the day is good for introducing the lover to the family. Female natives may get conceived today and single Libras need to be careful while spending romantic time with their lover.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

You will see so major hiccups at the job and will also resolve the existing issues that hamper productivity. Be cool at office meetings and do not point fingers at workers. An unhappy senior coworker will blame you or raise fingers of suspicion over the quality of work. However, do not get into arguments as your focus needs to be to achieve the target. The chances of getting a government job are higher but you need to strive hard.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Financially you are good. Libras will see money flowing in and even a previous investment will give a good return. Confirm you are financially ready to take up new roles. Some Libras may receive long-pending dues in the second part of the day. A financial dispute with a sibling will be resolved, bringing a reason to smile. Some entrepreneurs will be able to make new partnerships which will help you expand their business to new locations.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Have a balanced office and personal life. Spend more time with the family and seniors should take a walk in the morning and evening for about 20 minutes. Keep a distance from oily, greasy food as that can also lead to more obesity. Try to munch on healthy and baked snacks and stay away from snacks that deep-fried.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

