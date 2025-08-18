Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
Libra Horoscope Today for August 18, 2025: Your ex-flame may be back in your life

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 04:06 am IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today: Traders may have minor issues with authorities that need immediate settlement.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You can be a torchbearer of sincerity

Ensure your lover is happy, and there should also be efforts to resolve the professional challenges. Minor health issues exist. But you will be prosperous.

Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Stay happy in your love life by resolving the issues of the past. New responsibilities at the office will keep you busy. Prosperity helps in crucial investments. Health demands more care.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair productive. You both must spend more time together. Some females may misinterpret the statements by their lover today, leading to chaos. Your ex-flame may be back in your life, and this can reignite your love. However, married people should be careful not to break the marital relationship. It is also good to introduce the lover to the family today. Married females may conceive today. Some females who have had a break-up in recent days will see a new person walking into their lives.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Pay attention to the details, and you may also have productivity issues. IT professionals and graphic designers will have a tough time today. Speak at meetings only when asked. Your interference may disturb the superiors in certain cases, and be careful about this. You may travel for job reasons. Those who handle international clients need to be more agile. Traders may have minor issues with authorities that need immediate settlement. Students will also clear competitive examinations.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity permits you to make smart financial decisions today. Wealth will come from different sources, including past investments. This helps you make smart financial decisions, including investments in real estate, jewellery, and the stock market. Some females will inherit a part of the legal property. You may go ahead with the plan to renovate the home or donate wealth to charity. Traders will also settle tax-related concerns today.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Always be cautious about even minor ailments and consult a doctor whenever necessary. You should also start the day with light exercise or jogging at the nearby park for an hour. Some natives will develop vision-related issues, and those who are travelling should also carry a medical kit. Children may have minor throat issues or headaches today. Pregnant females need to be highly cautious while taking part in adventurous games.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
