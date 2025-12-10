Libra Horoscope Today for December 10, 2025: Today is not a good day to resolve personal issues with a coworker

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Never compromise on discipline Consider giving straight opinions on the job. Ensure you have no pretensions in the love affair. Monetary issues deserve better management. Health can cause trouble. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Spend more time in the relationship and keep your professional life free from controversies. Handle wealth diligently, while minor medical issues may also impact the day.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Keep your love life vibrant and engaging. Spend more time together and share your emotions. Some love affairs will see disagreements, and you must take the initiative to settle them. Female natives may also go back to an old relationship today. You should also be careful not to delve into the personal space of the lover. Females may be serious about marriage today. The second part of the day is good to have a romantic dinner and make a call about the future.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Do not shy away from experiments at the workplace. Be innovative in suggestions and also express your opinion freely. Marketing and salespersons will meet the target, while business developers, management professionals, and IT engineers will have busy schedules. Today is not a good day to resolve personal issues with a coworker, and also stay away from office politics. Traders will face license-related issues in the first part of the day.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Despite minor monetary issues, the routine life will be unaffected. You may buy electronic appliances. You will pick the day to resolve a monetary issue with a friend. Some females will also donate money to charity, while you can also pick the second part of the day to resolve a monetary issue with a friend or sibling. Businessmen will also be successful in settling all monetary issues with clients.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues will come up. Be careful while riding a two-wheeler, especially on hilly terrains. You need to consume more green vegetables and fruits. Those who have kidney or liver-related issues need to be careful. There can also be respiratory issues that may impact seniors. You should also give up both oil and sugar today. Females will develop gynaecological issues in the second part of the day.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)