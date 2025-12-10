Libra Horoscope Today for December 10, 2025: Today is not a good day to resolve personal issues with a coworker
Libra Daily Horoscope Today: Despite minor monetary issues, the routine life will be unaffected.
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Never compromise on discipline
Consider giving straight opinions on the job. Ensure you have no pretensions in the love affair. Monetary issues deserve better management. Health can cause trouble.
Spend more time in the relationship and keep your professional life free from controversies. Handle wealth diligently, while minor medical issues may also impact the day.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Keep your love life vibrant and engaging. Spend more time together and share your emotions. Some love affairs will see disagreements, and you must take the initiative to settle them. Female natives may also go back to an old relationship today. You should also be careful not to delve into the personal space of the lover. Females may be serious about marriage today. The second part of the day is good to have a romantic dinner and make a call about the future.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Do not shy away from experiments at the workplace. Be innovative in suggestions and also express your opinion freely. Marketing and salespersons will meet the target, while business developers, management professionals, and IT engineers will have busy schedules. Today is not a good day to resolve personal issues with a coworker, and also stay away from office politics. Traders will face license-related issues in the first part of the day.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Despite minor monetary issues, the routine life will be unaffected. You may buy electronic appliances. You will pick the day to resolve a monetary issue with a friend. Some females will also donate money to charity, while you can also pick the second part of the day to resolve a monetary issue with a friend or sibling. Businessmen will also be successful in settling all monetary issues with clients.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
Minor health issues will come up. Be careful while riding a two-wheeler, especially on hilly terrains. You need to consume more green vegetables and fruits. Those who have kidney or liver-related issues need to be careful. There can also be respiratory issues that may impact seniors. You should also give up both oil and sugar today. Females will develop gynaecological issues in the second part of the day.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope