Search
Mon, Dec 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Libra Horoscope Today for December 15, 2025: A thoughtful idea could earn praise later

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 15, 2025 04:06 am IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today: Help from a colleague may appear; accept it gratefully.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Balanced Choices Lead to Clear Personal Progress

Today, you feel fair and calm; small choices bring good steps, friendly talks clear doubts, and patient care helps resolve problems with others at home.

Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

A calm, fair mood helps you make wise choices and finish tasks with care. Cooperation from friends and colleagues smooths problems. Keep simple routines, speak kindly, and let small acts build trust. Steady focus and polite speech bring good results and more ease in work and family matters.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You will feel closer to someone who listens and shares a gentle truth. Kind words will warm hearts today. If single, smile often and be open when you speak. Small plans, like a short walk or a calm chat, help build trust. Avoid quick criticism; offer patience instead. Honest actions will deepen bonds and bring comfort by evening. Let respect guide each choice for lasting warmth between you both. Share simple joys and listen more today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Today, you can organize tasks with calm focus. Start with small steps and check progress often. Clear notes and quick messages will reduce confusion. Help from a colleague may appear; accept it gratefully. Avoid rushing through work; careful effort brings better results. A thoughtful idea could earn praise later. Keep polite communication and tidy plans to make steady gains. Balance work and short breaks for clear thinking throughout the day. Finish tasks gently and proudly.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Small savings choices matter today. Look for ways to cut tiny costs and avoid impulse buys. A helpful tip from a friend may save time or money. Review simple bills and plan spending for the week. Do not lend large amounts now; keep records of any small loans. A modest gain could come from careful choices, so stay steady and patient with money matters this afternoon. Save small and watch comfort grow over time. Celebrate.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Gentle habits will help you feel strong today. Start with a short walk to clear the mind and stretch for calm. Drink enough water and rest when tired. Simple breathing breaks ease stress and improve focus. Avoid heavy food or too much screen time near bedtime. Share a smile with loved ones and try light yoga or gentle movement. Small steps now bring steady health and a peaceful sleep tonight. Rest well and be grateful.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Horoscope Today for December 15, 2025: A thoughtful idea could earn praise later
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On