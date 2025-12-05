Libra Horoscope Today for December 5, 2025: Ask for help when needed and accept feedback without taking it personally

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Calm Choices Open New Paths for You Today brings clear thinking, gentle conversations, and steady progress toward small goals; trust your judgment and be kind when you make choices affecting others today. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Your energy is balanced and thoughtful today. Focus on practical steps that move projects forward, even if progress feels slow. Small improvements and steady effort will build trust with others. Stay patient, listen closely to advice, and share credit when people help you and persist.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

In love, gentle words and small gestures will strengthen bonds. If single, attend a community event or ask a friend to introduce you to someone with similar values. Couples can renew trust by listening actively, apologizing when needed, and planning a quiet shared activity. Avoid harsh criticism, focus on kindness, and celebrate small milestones together to grow closeness and build a steady, caring relationship that feels safe and respectful and show gratitude daily.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

At work, steady progress and clear planning win today. Begin by choosing three top priorities and finish one right away to gain momentum. Ask for help when needed and accept polite feedback without taking it personally. Keep messages short, be respectful to teammates, and offer thanks for support. Try one small improvement to your routine and remember to review progress each week.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Financially, today favors caution and clear records. Check recent bills, confirm dates, and save receipts for any important payments. Avoid impulsive purchases and ask questions before signing agreements. If someone offers a deal that sounds too good, take time to read the fine print and consult a trusted friend or advisor. Small savings and careful choices now will prevent stress later and help build a stable money plan for the weeks ahead. Plan small goals.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Health favors gentle routines: a short walk, deep breathing, and regular rest. Avoid heavy workouts or sudden changes. Drink water, stretch often, and prioritize sleep to keep energy calm and steady. Take breaks during the day to relax your shoulders and breathe slowly. If you feel tired, pause, rest briefly, and then return to tasks with a refreshed mind and share your smile.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non- Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)