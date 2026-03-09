Edit Profile
    Libra Horoscope Today for March 9, 2026: You may go ahead with the idea to buy or sell a property

    Libra Daily Horoscope Today: There will be tremors within the team, and a coworker may try to belittle your efforts, causing mental stress.

    Published on: Mar 09, 2026 5:07 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your spirit is unmatched

    Look for happy moments in the love affair, & ensure you also meet the requirements at work. Financial prosperity permits smart investments today.

    Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Get the best moments in the relationship, where you will also spend more time with your lover. Professional life would be good and productive. Both wealth and health will be positive.

    Libra Love Horoscope Today

    Be expressive of the love life. Do not hesitate to experiment, and this will also strengthen the bonding. Avoid all outside interferences, and you need to spend more time with your lover. Some love affairs will take a wrong turn, and if you do not take precautions, even a breakup may happen. Married females can take the family way. It is also a good time to propose to your crush. Avoid getting into extramarital affairs, as the spouse will find this out today.

    Libra Career Horoscope Today

    Be careful while expressing opinions at team meetings. Some of your words may be mistaken by the seniors. You may also consider attending a job interview. Those who have examinations will be successful in clearing them. There will be tremors within the team, and a coworker may try to belittle your efforts, causing mental stress. Artists, authors, musicians, and designers will get opportunities to prove their skills today. Those who are in the legal or medical sectors will handle crucial cases that will also attract public attention.

    Libra Money Horoscope Today

    Financially, you are good, and this will help you make smart investment decisions. You can confidently consider the stock market today. You may go ahead with the idea to buy or sell a property. There will be instances where you will spend on a celebration within the family. The second part of the day is also good for resolving a monetary issue with a friend or sibling.

    Libra Health Horoscope Today

    Minor medical issues will be there. Some natives will develop chest-related issues in the second part of the day. You will recover from bone-related ailments, but you should also ensure that your diet is proper. Pay attention to the lifestyle. Maintain a balanced office and personal life. It is good to avoid stress at the workplace. Today is a good day to join a gym or a yoga session.

    Libra Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
    • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
    • Symbol: Scales
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
    • Sign Ruler: Venus
    • Lucky Day: Friday
    • Lucky Color: Brown
    • Lucky Number: 3
    • Lucky Stone: Diamond

    Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

