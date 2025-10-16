Libra Horoscope Today for October 16, 2025: Your potential may be tested at the workplace

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Skip egos today Fall in love to make the day better. Take up new professional challenges at the workplace to prove your diligence. Prosperity will also be at your side today. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Stay away from arguments in the relationship. Your performance will be good at the office. Both wealth and health will be your companions.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Your love affair may witness issues today. There can be arguments, and sometimes your lover may come up with lame excuses to even walk out of the relationship. Keep a distance from the ex-lover as this can complicate things. You should also be careful not to hurt the emotions of your lover, even while having disagreements. Take your lover for a night drive, where you may also discuss the future. Married females need to keep an eye on their spouse in the second part of the day to save their marital life.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your potential will be tested at the workplace. You need to be attentive at team sessions, and the technical knowledge will help you perform well at client sessions. There will also be interviews lined up for a new job, and you will be successful in clearing one to join a new office. Healthcare professionals as well as those in hospitality will work overtime today. Those who are appearing for examinations, especially students, must work hard to crack the examinations.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

You will win a legal battle over property, while seniors can pick the day to divide the wealth among children. You will have success in the stock market and speculative business, which means you can plan large-scale investments, but have proper guidance from an expert. Those who are in business need to be careful while making new partnerships today. You may also contribute money to a charity today.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Your general health will be good. However, there can be issues associated with vision. Some females will develop rashes on their skin, and children may also complain about oral health issues. Maintain a good relationship with the family members for a mentally healthy life. Stay healthy by consuming a healthy diet that includes low sugar, more vegetables, and no aerated drinks.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)