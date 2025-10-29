Search
Wed, Oct 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Libra Horoscope Today for October 29, 2025: A coworker or senior may criticize you at a meeting

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Oct 29, 2025 04:06 am IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today: Those who aspire to relocate to a foreign country for a job will see positive results.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You have the guts to face any challenge

Look for the best options to express love. Continue the commitment at the workplace to get the best results. Prosperity exists, and health is also positive.

Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Explore love today and experience the best moments in the relationship. Overcome the professional challenges today. Both health and wealth are at your side.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Your love affair demands more communication today. You need to be a patient listener. There will be trouble over egos, and some females will find their partner to be stubborn. However, this may not seriously impact the free flow of romance. Ensure you have a happy vacation, and you may also take a call in the future. Those who are single can be optimistic about meeting someone special today. Those who want to rekindle an old relationship must be careful not to hurt the current love affair. Married females may conceive today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your attitude will play a crucial role in the workplace. You may require taking up crucial responsibilities. There will also be criticism related to productivity. A coworker or senior may criticize you at a meeting. However, do not respond to this, as your reaction will only worsen things. Those who aspire to relocate to a foreign country for a job will see positive results. Those who are attempting competitive examinations can be confident about their results.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will permit you to make crucial investments in speculative business. While you can go ahead with the plan to buy electronic appliances, the second part of the day is good for making crucial monetary decisions. You may clear all dues and may also be in a condition to render financial assistance to a needy person. Entrepreneurs will receive funds from promoters in the second half of the day. You may even be able to repay an existing loan today.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Stay healthy today by having a menu rich in proteins, nutrients, and vitamins. Females may develop migraine or body aches, while seniors will find relief from health issues. You should be careful while boarding a train or bus. It is also good to be careful while riding a bike tonight. Toothache, pain in joints, and skin infections will also be found today.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Horoscope Today for October 29, 2025: A coworker or senior may criticize you at a meeting
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On