Libra Horoscope Today for October 29, 2025: A coworker or senior may criticize you at a meeting

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You have the guts to face any challenge Look for the best options to express love. Continue the commitment at the workplace to get the best results. Prosperity exists, and health is also positive. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Explore love today and experience the best moments in the relationship. Overcome the professional challenges today. Both health and wealth are at your side.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Your love affair demands more communication today. You need to be a patient listener. There will be trouble over egos, and some females will find their partner to be stubborn. However, this may not seriously impact the free flow of romance. Ensure you have a happy vacation, and you may also take a call in the future. Those who are single can be optimistic about meeting someone special today. Those who want to rekindle an old relationship must be careful not to hurt the current love affair. Married females may conceive today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your attitude will play a crucial role in the workplace. You may require taking up crucial responsibilities. There will also be criticism related to productivity. A coworker or senior may criticize you at a meeting. However, do not respond to this, as your reaction will only worsen things. Those who aspire to relocate to a foreign country for a job will see positive results. Those who are attempting competitive examinations can be confident about their results.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will permit you to make crucial investments in speculative business. While you can go ahead with the plan to buy electronic appliances, the second part of the day is good for making crucial monetary decisions. You may clear all dues and may also be in a condition to render financial assistance to a needy person. Entrepreneurs will receive funds from promoters in the second half of the day. You may even be able to repay an existing loan today.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Stay healthy today by having a menu rich in proteins, nutrients, and vitamins. Females may develop migraine or body aches, while seniors will find relief from health issues. You should be careful while boarding a train or bus. It is also good to be careful while riding a bike tonight. Toothache, pain in joints, and skin infections will also be found today.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)