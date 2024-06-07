 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, June 07, 2024 predicts new milestones | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
New Delhi
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, June 07, 2024 predicts new milestones

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 07, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for June 7, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Handle wealth carefully.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no crisis is big for you

Despite minor issues, your love life will be good and creative. Ensure you spend more time at work, achieving all expected targets. Handle wealth carefully.

No serious relationship issue will cause trouble while professional success will be at your side. Go for smart monetary decisions. Health is also good today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You should be careful about the conversations today. Do not get into debates or arguments over frivolous things. Ensure you both share a good rapport and indulge in more creative things. Single Libras have good news! You may meet someone special in the second half of the day, at a function, party, or official event. Married people should stay away from extramarital affairs as your spouse may find it out today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be ready to take up new targets today. Some of them may seem to be unrealistic. However, ensure you put in maximum effort to achieve them. This will help you gain recognition in the workplace. Be expressive at team sessions and come up with concepts that are innovative and unique. The chances are high that an offshore client would fusillade on you for project issues. This would apply mostly to an IT person. Entrepreneurs can confidently launch new ventures and may also sign agreements with clients abroad.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

The day is productive in terms of wealth. Money will come in from different sources including paternal property. However, as wealth comes in, the expenditure will also shoot up, impacting the financial status. You may buy electronic appliances today or even plan a vacation abroad. However, you may also need to check the financial statement before the evening to confirm you have enough money for the rainy day.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Health will be normally good today. However, some minors may face uneasiness in the second half of the day. This can be due to viral fever or stomach issues and there is nothing to worry about. Seniors should spend more time with people whom they care about. Ensure that your diet is perfect and it is free from fat and sugar.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

