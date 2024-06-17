Libra Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024 predicts accolades from seniors
Read Libra daily horoscope for June 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Avoid arguments today and ensure you give proper space to the partner.
Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Spread joy around
Have a great day in terms of love and work. Your attitude is crucial. Ensure you also handle monetary investments diligently. Health is also good today.
Be a caring lover and handle domestic issues diplomatically. Do not take the official pressure personally and confirm you achieve the official targets today. Wealth will come in and health will also be intact.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Avoid arguments today and ensure you give proper space to the partner. A relationship can also turn into a married life. Reuniting with the ex-flame can be the beginning of a new relationship where you need to ensure to avoid past mistakes. Married females may find the interference of the parents of the spouse sometimes irritating. Keep open communication with the lover to resolve all troubles before the day ends.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Take up every new task as an opportunity to learn and display prowess at the office. Be confident while handling clients and ensure you do not lose your temper today at team meetings. Be careful to not have confrontations with seniors. Your performance will invite accolades from seniors while a client may specially ask for your service that will also add value to the profile. Entrepreneurs will see success in signing new deals with partners which will bring in better financial security.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Avoid major investments unless you are sure about the future. Traders will be financially sound as profits will pour in today. Smart financial planning is the need of the day. You may go ahead with the idea of buying a house. Leos are also fortunate to gain good returns from stock, trade, and speculative business. A relative will be hospitalized and you need to pay the bill today.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
You may see minor troubles related to breathing and this may require consulting a doctor. The day is good for joining a gym or starting a yoga session. Always maintain a properly balanced work-life as it is crucial for physical and mental well-being. You may also quit both alcohol and tobacco. Maintain a balanced office and personal life. Keep your diet free from fat and add more vegetables to it.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
