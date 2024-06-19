Libra Daily Horoscope Today, June 19, 2024 predicts new ventures

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a hero to many people A diligent love affair is what you can expect today. Multitask to accomplish every task within the time limit. Both health & wealth will meet the expectations. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, June 19, 2024: No major health issue will trouble you.

Keep your lover happy and indulge in activities that you both love. Be diligent at the workplace and take care of every assigned job. Consider crucial monetary investments. No major health issue will trouble you.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Embrace a new love and this can bring positive changes in life. Expect minor arguments in the first half of the day. Those who are overprotective will create chaos and this can cause tremors in the love life. Be sensitive towards the needs of your lover and also be realistic in your love life. Share your emotions and feelings openly with your partner as open communication is important to keep the relationship healthy. Those who are traveling should connect with their lover over a call and must share emotions.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Today is good to switch the job. You may put down the paper and update the profile on a job portal. New interview calls will come before the day ends. Your performance will be appreciated by the client and you can even expect a mail praising your efforts. Healthcare professionals as well as engineers will see new opportunities to go abroad today. Academicians, lawyers, and police personnel can expect a change in working location. Businessmen can launch new ventures which will bring in good returns in the coming days.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

There will be ample wealth in the coffer that you may spend on shopping or buying electronic devices. Handle the wealth with care and also take the initiative to settle old disputes with siblings. Some Libras will voluntarily donate to charity while a few will renovate houses. You can expect to win a legal battle over property. Libras will also book flight tickets and make hotel reservations for a vacation abroad.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Be careful while walking through slippery areas or while using the staircase. Females may develop breathing problems and this will need medical attention. Children may develop bruises while playing. Seniors must avoid lifting heavy objects today. Drink plenty of water and stick to a healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)