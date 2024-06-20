Libra Daily Horoscope Today, June 20, 2024 predicts luck with diamonds

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, libra, your smile conquers the world! Libra Daily Horoscope Today, June 20, 2024: Strive to settle the issues of the past in the relationship.

Strive to settle the issues of the past in the relationship. Settle the professional troubles with diligence. Wealth will come in & health will be good today.

Spend more time in love and keep the lover in a good mood. Minor professional hiccups may come up but you will excel in your career. You are safer when it comes to money today and health will also be normal throughout the day.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Your love life will be creative today and there will also be scope to repair the troubles of the past. Ensure you shower affection on the partner and do not miss any opportunity to stay together. While you spend time with the lover, do not delve into the past that may annoy the partner. Value the opinions of your lover and avoid bickering over minor issues. Married female natives may also get conceived today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Professional success will be your companion today. You will succeed in handling multiple tasks and will also impress the management to get new responsibilities. You need to give new ideas and concepts in the office as they will be accepted without hesitation. Those who are into creative fields including literature, movies, photography, music, and instruments will explore different options to express their talent. In the team, you need to be jovial but professional.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Despite you receiving wealth from different sources, it is good to save for the rainy day as you may have unexpected expenses in the coming days. You may also incur an emergency at home which will need financial assistance. Businessmen may be able to raise the funds required. The long pending dues will also be cleared today. Entrepreneurs will be able to raise funds as needed without much fuss. You may also receive financial support from your spouse or in-laws.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be good but take care of the diet. You need to give up stuff rich in oil and grease. Instead, opt for vegetables and fruits. Some females may develop skin infections or sore throats while children may complain about headaches, body pain, and sneezing. Do not take the professional stress home and spend more time with the family in the evening.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)