Libra Daily Horoscope Today, June 9, 2025, predicts taking up new tasks at work

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in the self No major love-related troubles exist today. Put in efforts to meet the professional activities. Both wealth & health are positive. Follow a balanced lifestyle. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, 9 June 2025: Wealth will come in, and you may consider investments. (Freepik)

The relationship will see no major issues. Take up new tasks at work to prove your mettle. Handle wealth carefully. You are good in terms of health.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair fair and simple. Your commitment will be recognized by the lover. Single Libras will meet someone special today. As the stars of romance are stronger, your proposal will receive a positive response. The females who had issues at home in the name of love will see the support of their parents. You may also plan a romantic dinner, while some females will also reconcile with their ex-lover in the second part of the day.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your willingness to take up challenging tasks will help you stay in the good books of management. A client will have issues with a project, and you need to take the initiative to resolve these. IT, healthcare, civil engineering, hospitality, finance, legal, aviation, human resources, and marketing professionals will require focusing more on the details. Go for more opportunities to prove your professional mettle. Some students will succeed in competitive examinations, while those who are studying abroad will also get a job there.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, and you may consider investments. If you face hurdles in terms of investing, take advice from the experts. The second part of the day is good to donate to charity, while some females will also inherit property. Today is also good to book flight tickets and reserve hotel rooms for a vacation abroad. Businessmen will receive funds from even foreign sources, which will benefit from expansion to new territories.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will come up. However, some children will develop bruises while playing, but these won’t be serious. You should also follow a healthy lifestyle. The pregnant Libras need to be careful with the baby bump as the chances of pregnancy-related issues are high. Today is also good for medical surgery. You should also be careful while using staircases or wet floors.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn



By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)