Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Mar 25, 2025, predicts opportunities abroad

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not compromise on ethics Have conversations in the relationship & this helps you heal the wounds of the past. Handle the official pressure to attain success in your career. Health is good. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 25, 2025: It is good to consult a doctor if you feel uneasy.

The love relationship is good today. Resolve the professional challenges to be productive. Financial success will be there and health is also in good shape.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You may have arguments in the relationship. Be diplomatic while discussing controversial topics and avoid hurting the beliefs and concepts of your lover. You need to be accommodating and must also shower affection on the lover. Some lovers will be adamant and stubbornness may seriously impact the relationship. Be a patient listener and spend more time together. You may also take the help of your parents to resolve tremors in the marriage. Single Libras may also fall in love today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Professional life will see minor issues today, where productivity can be a reason. Focus on the tasks assigned and do not let egos work out in team projects. Do not let egos come between the task and the deadline. Those who hold crucial positions at work need to be diplomatic while handling the team, and females may be victimized by the failure of a project. Some Libras will also see opportunities abroad. Businessmen handling electronics, textiles, and furnishing materials will see good returns today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Financial success exists and this will also motivate you to try new options to augment your wealth. However, as wealth comes in, your expenditure will also shoot up. Females will invest in jewelry which will also help in raising their wealth. Be careful while interfering in a property-related issue as this can affect your mental health. Businessmen will see funds through promoters.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

There can be pain at joints and some females will also develop bone-related issues. It is good to consult a doctor if you feel uneasy. Children should be careful while playing in the evening. Seniors will develop respiratory issues which will need medical attention today. The second part of the day is also good to quit both alcohol and tobacco.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)