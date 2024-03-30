 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 30, 2024 predicts financial challenges | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 30, 2024 predicts financial challenges

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 30, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for March 30, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Finance and health would be normal today without much worth mentioning.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, handle wealth diligently today.

Settle the minor issues in the relationship and also take up new roles in the office. No major health issues will exist today. Handle wealth diligently today. While trouble in a relationship can dampen your spirit, your efforts to resolve most issues will also work out. Handle every professional challenge and there will also be scope for good finance and health. Finance and health would be normal today without much worth mentioning.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Settle the existing issues in the love affair and spend more time together. Do not hurt the feelings of your partner. Shower affection and you both should also plan a vacation this weekend where you will spend time to know each other. Do not let a third person dictate things in the love affair. Married couples need to indulge in creative and fun-filled activities to save their relationship today. Single Libras will express their feeling to the crush and the day will be productive in terms of romance.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

A hectic work schedule waits for you. Despite you being proficient, some seniors will have problems related to your work management style. Keep the professional life safe from office politics. Those who are already studying at a foreign university may also get a job abroad. You may receive assistance from close relatives related to work or study. Businessmen dealing with banking, textiles, food processing, electronic appliances, and transport will see huge returns today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Major monetary issues will be there in the first part of the day. However, you will overcome this as wealth starts flowing in by the second part of the day. You may be in a mood to renovate the house but it can wait. Some Libras will settle a financial dispute with a friend while there can also be a good return from speculative business. Today is not auspicious to invest in the stock market.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. But be careful about minor infections including viral fever, sore throat, and body aches. You may have trouble walking through a slippery area. Some females may also complain about menstrual issues which you need to consult with a doctor. Be careful about your diet and skip both tobacco and alcohol.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 30, 2024 predicts financial challenges
Follow Us On