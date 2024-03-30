Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 30, 2024 predicts financial challenges

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, handle wealth diligently today. Settle the minor issues in the relationship and also take up new roles in the office. No major health issues will exist today. Handle wealth diligently today. While trouble in a relationship can dampen your spirit, your efforts to resolve most issues will also work out. Handle every professional challenge and there will also be scope for good finance and health. Finance and health would be normal today without much worth mentioning. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 30, 2024: Handle wealth diligently today.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Settle the existing issues in the love affair and spend more time together. Do not hurt the feelings of your partner. Shower affection and you both should also plan a vacation this weekend where you will spend time to know each other. Do not let a third person dictate things in the love affair. Married couples need to indulge in creative and fun-filled activities to save their relationship today. Single Libras will express their feeling to the crush and the day will be productive in terms of romance.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

A hectic work schedule waits for you. Despite you being proficient, some seniors will have problems related to your work management style. Keep the professional life safe from office politics. Those who are already studying at a foreign university may also get a job abroad. You may receive assistance from close relatives related to work or study. Businessmen dealing with banking, textiles, food processing, electronic appliances, and transport will see huge returns today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Major monetary issues will be there in the first part of the day. However, you will overcome this as wealth starts flowing in by the second part of the day. You may be in a mood to renovate the house but it can wait. Some Libras will settle a financial dispute with a friend while there can also be a good return from speculative business. Today is not auspicious to invest in the stock market.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. But be careful about minor infections including viral fever, sore throat, and body aches. You may have trouble walking through a slippery area. Some females may also complain about menstrual issues which you need to consult with a doctor. Be careful about your diet and skip both tobacco and alcohol.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857