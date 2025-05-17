Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2025, astro tips for a new venture

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep your cards ready Challenges exist in the love affair. Keep your professional life productive today. Handle wealth carefully & prefer safe investments. Your health is also good. Libra Horoscope Today, May 17, 2025: Your health is also good.(Freepik)

Overcome the personal issues in the love affair. Ensure you deliver the best results at the workplace. Do not overspend money and your health is also normal.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Minor problems may bring troubles in your love life. You must handle them smartly before the end of the day. Maybe your ex-partner will try to come back and this can be a pleasant moment. Open communication is vital in the love affair and you may also plan a romantic dinner followed by a long drive today. Single male natives will be fortunate to find new love while married females will also consider expanding the family.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Consider taking up new challenges that will also prove the professional mettle. You will be successful in clearing job interviews while females who hold key positions will require being more expressive at client sessions. Your attitude at team meetings will impress the seniors. IT professionals may have to rework some tasks and bankers should pay more attention while making the final calculation. Some businessmen will find today the best to launch a new venture. Those who are keen to expand the trade to foreign territories will be fortunate to find promoters.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Money will come in today. The second part of the day is good for buying jewelry and vehicles. You may succeed in selling off a property or even buying one. A sibling or friend will ask for monetary help which you cannot refuse. Some entrepreneurs will see foreign funds that will help in crucial expansion plans. Today is also good to repay a bank loan.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Be positive in attitude and keep the mind fresh with positive thoughts. You will have relief from pain at joints while some children will develop oral health issues. Females will have gynecological issues and it is also good to avoid adventure sports. Stick to a healthy diet rich in proteins and nutrients. Pregnant females must avoid riding a two-wheeler.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

