Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2025, predicts investing in a property

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Gentleness is your trademark Be sincere in the relationship and this will also help you meet the professional requirements. Health is at your side today. Prefer safe monetary investments. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, 29 May 2025: Save for the future and invest smartly to get good returns. (Freepik)

Express your feelings today and the response will be positive. Settle the professional issues to give the best productive outputs. Both wealth and health will be at your side.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Your lover will be supportive and this ensures a happy life. A romantic dinner or a night drive is a good idea to spend more time together. Ensure you value the love affair and provide personal space to the lover. It is also crucial to spend more time together. Some females will rekindle the old relationship and married Libras need to stay away from everything that may hurt the family life. Female Libras may get conceived and married couples can consider expanding the family.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Minor productivity issues may come up in the first part of the day and this may invite the ire of seniors. You should be ready to take up challenges and there will also be occasions where your commitment will be questioned. Those who are in the notice period can expect new interview calls today. A few healthcare and IT professionals will relocate abroad. Businessmen handling manufacturing, construction, pharmaceuticals, transport, and electronics will see good returns.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Save for the future and invest smartly to get good returns. Investing in a property is a good decision. However, you need to be careful about the stock market. You may go ahead with the plan to buy a vehicle. Avoid lending a big amount to someone as getting it back can be a tough task. Some businessmen will succeed in clearing all pending dues while you may get a bank loan approved.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a balanced office and personal life today. Throat-related issues may stop children from attending school. Avoid drinking cold drinks and alcoholic beverages as they cause problems on the health front. You should also be careful about injuries while taking part in adventurous activities on a vacation. Some Libras will develop vision-related issues or skin infections that may require medical attention today.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)