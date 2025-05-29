Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2025, predicts investing in a property

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 29, 2025 04:06 AM IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Minor productivity issues may come up in the first part of the day.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Gentleness is your trademark

Be sincere in the relationship and this will also help you meet the professional requirements. Health is at your side today. Prefer safe monetary investments.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, 29 May 2025: Save for the future and invest smartly to get good returns. (Freepik)
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, 29 May 2025: Save for the future and invest smartly to get good returns. (Freepik)

Express your feelings today and the response will be positive. Settle the professional issues to give the best productive outputs. Both wealth and health will be at your side.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Your lover will be supportive and this ensures a happy life. A romantic dinner or a night drive is a good idea to spend more time together. Ensure you value the love affair and provide personal space to the lover. It is also crucial to spend more time together. Some females will rekindle the old relationship and married Libras need to stay away from everything that may hurt the family life. Female Libras may get conceived and married couples can consider expanding the family.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Minor productivity issues may come up in the first part of the day and this may invite the ire of seniors. You should be ready to take up challenges and there will also be occasions where your commitment will be questioned. Those who are in the notice period can expect new interview calls today. A few healthcare and IT professionals will relocate abroad. Businessmen handling manufacturing, construction, pharmaceuticals, transport, and electronics will see good returns.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Save for the future and invest smartly to get good returns. Investing in a property is a good decision. However, you need to be careful about the stock market. You may go ahead with the plan to buy a vehicle. Avoid lending a big amount to someone as getting it back can be a tough task. Some businessmen will succeed in clearing all pending dues while you may get a bank loan approved.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a balanced office and personal life today. Throat-related issues may stop children from attending school. Avoid drinking cold drinks and alcoholic beverages as they cause problems on the health front. You should also be careful about injuries while taking part in adventurous activities on a vacation. Some Libras will develop vision-related issues or skin infections that may require medical attention today.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2025, predicts investing in a property
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On