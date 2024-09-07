Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 07, 2024 predicts a property share

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, confidence is your weapon Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 7, 2024: Do not overspend today and also be careful about your health.

Be cool in your love life and ensure you meet the expectations at the workplace this week. Do not overspend today and also be careful about your health.

Resolve the issues in the love affair by spending more time together. Overcome the professional hiccups with a positive attitude. No major financial problem will trouble you while paying more care to your health today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Meet up with someone special today and be ready to express your feelings. Some minor cracks in the relationship will be filled and the love life will be smoother. You should avoid unpleasant discussions today which may impact your relationship. Some male Libras will lose their temper and this may lead to chaos in life. Stay calm and handle troubles with a positive attitude. Some fortunate females will also get back the lost love.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be professional in dealings and ensure you keep the team members content while handling team projects. IT, healthcare, transport, travel, hospitality, animation, law, and academic professionals will spend additional hours at the workplace. Students looking for higher studies at foreign universities can expect positive news. Entrepreneurs can sign new deals today and there will be no shortage of funds. You may even launch new ideas with confidence. Businessmen must maintain a cordial relationship with partners and try to solve every issue amicably.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Wealth management is crucial today. Financial issues will not put you under pressure but ensure you save for the rainy day. Pick the day to settle a financial issue with a friend. Some seniors will divide the wealth among children. You may also provide financial assistance to a needy friend or relative. However, confirm that you will get the money back in the next hour.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Pay more attention to your health. Libras with a history of cardiac or kidney ailment will need medical attention. Minor pain at joints may be there but that will not affect the routine life. It is good to avoid adventure sports and driving a car at night, especially in hilly terrains. Be careful about the diet as well. Today is good to start attending a gym. Those who are planning to quit alcohol can pick today.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)