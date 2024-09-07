Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 07, 2024 predicts a property share
Read Libra daily horoscope for September 07, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Resolve the issues in the love affair by spending more time together.
Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, confidence is your weapon
Be cool in your love life and ensure you meet the expectations at the workplace this week. Do not overspend today and also be careful about your health.
Resolve the issues in the love affair by spending more time together. Overcome the professional hiccups with a positive attitude. No major financial problem will trouble you while paying more care to your health today.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Meet up with someone special today and be ready to express your feelings. Some minor cracks in the relationship will be filled and the love life will be smoother. You should avoid unpleasant discussions today which may impact your relationship. Some male Libras will lose their temper and this may lead to chaos in life. Stay calm and handle troubles with a positive attitude. Some fortunate females will also get back the lost love.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Be professional in dealings and ensure you keep the team members content while handling team projects. IT, healthcare, transport, travel, hospitality, animation, law, and academic professionals will spend additional hours at the workplace. Students looking for higher studies at foreign universities can expect positive news. Entrepreneurs can sign new deals today and there will be no shortage of funds. You may even launch new ideas with confidence. Businessmen must maintain a cordial relationship with partners and try to solve every issue amicably.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Wealth management is crucial today. Financial issues will not put you under pressure but ensure you save for the rainy day. Pick the day to settle a financial issue with a friend. Some seniors will divide the wealth among children. You may also provide financial assistance to a needy friend or relative. However, confirm that you will get the money back in the next hour.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
Pay more attention to your health. Libras with a history of cardiac or kidney ailment will need medical attention. Minor pain at joints may be there but that will not affect the routine life. It is good to avoid adventure sports and driving a car at night, especially in hilly terrains. Be careful about the diet as well. Today is good to start attending a gym. Those who are planning to quit alcohol can pick today.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope