Libra Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for July 10,'22 states, monetary benefit

LIBRA (Sep24-Oct 23) Libras, your love life may flourish. Those engaged to be married are likely to enjoy courtship period. Your domestic life seems peaceful. Children may add to the warmth and happiness at home with their activities. It may be a good time to invest in speculations as your financial front seems strong. You may receive monetary benefit from unplanned sources. However, your professional life may become boring. You may not enjoy the routine and may look at job satisfaction with a good pay package. Your health may require care. Work stress can have a detrimental effect on your physical and mental wellbeing. Take time out to unwind. You can also plan a vacation to cheer up and de-stress. The time may also be favourable to undertake a journey. Property matters are likely to bring rich returns. Students may not do well in exams.

Libra Finance Today Libras, your financial situation seems satisfactory. You may be able to clear old debts. Your plans to start a new business may materialize now. An extra source of income to balance your growing expenses may come your way today.

Libra Family Today On the domestic front, Libras may lend a helping hand in routine chores, which is likely to make loved ones happy. Spending time in pursuing a hobby may also help you unwind. Children may keep you entertained with their activities.

Libra Career Today Libras may be at their creative best on the professional front and it might show in the way they work. There may be enough activities to distract you but you may remain focused on your task at hand. A promotion may be on the cards.

Libra Health Today Your inconsistent work schedules may have a negative impact on your health. You may suffer from insomnia and your energy levels may be low. Regular exercises, proper rest and good diet may restore your health and keep you fit.

Libra Love Life Today For Libra natives, empathizing with your partner on the romantic front and loving them unconditionally may bring you two closer to each other. Your beloved’s protective nature may give you emotional security.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

