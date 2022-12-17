Libra Horoscope Today, December 17, 2022: Professional growth

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, your smile will work as a medicine for your loved ones and friends against worries and low feelings. You have to spend time with them and provide company to your children, no matter how busy you are. Embrace cost-cutting measures to gain profits in the long run. Avoid misbehaving with your partner to maintain harmony in your marriage. Maintain a sense of decorum even in conflicts for a healthy relationship. Keep updating yourself with new technologies as it is important to move ahead with changing times. Follow all the deadlines and submit your work on time. This may help you get promoted. You have a household responsibility which you carry very efficiently, but unnecessary expenses may result in a shaken monthly budget. Have some concerns to save money for long-term prosperity.

Libra Finance Today

Though you may not observe any drastic changes in your financial condition, you are likely to have a good income from any source. You might spend money on some important things but be careful about splurge expenses, which may imbalance your monthly budget.

Libra Family Today

Avoid any unhealthy conversation with your spouse. Today, it might be that she is having mood swings which may threaten her domestic environment. Don't act superior or hurt your spouse's ego. Try to confront and entail open conversation regarding any issues to calm down the heated environment.

Libra Career Today

You are going to rise in your profession where you may have an increment in your salary. You may bag a new job or may get promoted to your desired position. Your hard work and utmost determination may bear fruit and add another feather to your cap.

Libra Health Today

You may be free from any health issues. You tend to maintain good eating habits and a disciplined routine and lifestyle to lead a healthy life. Indulge in activities like meditation, yoga, cycling, swimming, etc. for a healthy lifestyle. You have a stable stress-free mind to accomplish your goals.

Libra Love Life Today

You value your partner the most and tend to encourage and support him/her in every up and down, which would eventually strengthen your relationship. If you are thinking of marriage, go ahead as your lucky stars would surely bless you with a blissful life ahead.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

