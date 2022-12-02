Libra Horoscope Today, December 2, 2022: Stars may favour you

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, your parents will be very proud of you today because of the hard work and efforts you put into keeping the family together. The atmosphere in your family will be very comfortable and encouraging today. There is also a high chance of a celebration in the evening. You may have travel plans in mind for your family, but it is strongly recommended to delay any trip until the next month. This is because the stars are not aligned at the moment. There have been some serious discussions with your partner for some time now. Today is the day when you can settle everything down and take your relationship to the next level. Make sure to be honest when you approach your partner today.

Libra Finance Today

It is possible to earn profits from your business today. Your perseverance and dedication have finally paid off with favourable results. Any property-related investments will generate high profits today.

Libra Family Today

Your parents are very fortunate to have a child like you and you will be highly admired in your family today. Your efforts to keep the family together have impressed everyone around you. You should consider arranging a small celebration in the evening with your family.

Libra Career Today

There are many tasks to accomplish at work today, and the goals are high. However, your company recognizes your abilities and you will be able to meet all of the targets by the end of the day. Make sure to keep the same pace throughout the day to achieve the expected results at the end.

Libra Health Today

You could feel really tired in the morning today. However, you should jog in your local park early in the morning to fight fatigue. You will meet some exciting people there and you will gain back the energy to perform your daily chores with ease.

Libra Love Life Today

You were confused about your relationship and had some serious conversations with your partner recently. However, the stars are in your favour today. It's the right time to clear up any confusion and rebuild your relationship with your partner. It would be perfect if you could arrange a romantic candlelight dinner for your partner.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

