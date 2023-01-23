Libra Horoscope Today, January 23, 2023: Expect hurdles

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You can expect a good financial position today. The dormant stocks that you thought would not give you any benefits, may actually surprise you today. If you were trying to sell your car, but were not getting good buyers, you may be very close to striking a deal now. Property can be a good option as well. You may have to face some tough times in your professional life. You may feel ignored by your colleagues, but your productivity won't be affected. Your health too, is going to be good today. Waking up early in the morning can do wonders. Traveling to your local favorite place can be helpful for you today. Take your family or your partner along with you.

Also Read Weekly Career Horoscope, January 23-29,2023

Libra Finance Today

You would be in a good financial position today. If you are an entrepreneur who is looking for big funding, today can be the day your start up picks up. However, you should keep the grind on. Focus on better options of investment.

Libra Family Today

You can be a good guide and the role model for the young ones in your family. Try to build a healthy relationship with your younger siblings. Talk to them as a friend and not always as an elder sibling.

Libra Career Today

You may have a tough day at work today. You may feel that the politics in your office is against you. Staying motivated can be a little difficult. However, you need to focus on your work and the rest will fall in place.

Libra Health Today

Your health is going to be good today. You must remember that regular health checkups are needed for everyone. Today may be a good day to hit the clinic. In order to maintain a healthy body weight, you need to cut down on the fast food.

Libra Love Life Today

You can expect a good day with your love today. Little jealousy in a relationship is okay, but do not become very possessive about your partner. This may turn against you and may make your partner lose feelings for you.

Also Read Weekly Love and Relationship Horoscope, January 23-29,2023

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON