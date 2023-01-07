Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Horoscope Today, January 7, 2023: Appreciation from seniors

Libra Horoscope Today, January 7, 2023: Appreciation from seniors

horoscope
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 09:19 AM IST

Horoscope Today for January 7 to read the daily astrological prediction for Virgo. Take suggestions from your elders in the decision to invest on property, they might be insightful.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today for January 7, 2023: Going on an adventurous road trip could be the perfect plan with your colleagues and family, Librans.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today for January 7, 2023: Going on an adventurous road trip could be the perfect plan with your colleagues and family, Librans.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Going on an adventurous road trip could be the perfect plan with your colleagues and family, Librans. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your seniors appreciating you for your right attitude towards your co-workers may be foreseen. Riches may be exhilarating, however, it is in best interests to keep those emergency funds untouched. It would be utmost beneficial to you if you could choose to become your eminent self and work further to outsmart the negativity around you. Envision the dispirits of your family and in that event become a pillar of support for them. You may feel dissociated with your partner yet trust will only build the bridge back again. Take suggestions from your elders in the decision to invest on property, they might be insightful. You may be fortunate enough to grab on of the well-known position you’ve always wanted yet with a mindful approach.

Also Read Horoscope Today

Libra Finance Today

Your income and profits could be abundant. Your savings and investments have borne fruits and its time to taste them. However, it might be hard on you if your resources are absorbed fully. Be mindful while spending your resources.

Libra Family Today

There may be something happening in the family that may keep you in the middle of the road. Mild apprehension may be anticipated, you may not want that effect to take a toll on your bonding with your family. Lending an ear to their preferences might be the righteous decision to break out the murkiness.

Libra Career Today

Workplace might give you joy and zeal. Your helpful and knowledgeable trait may buy you opportunities that you never expected to come to you. You would not want to lose out on those opportunities so be attentive and grab that opportunity.

Libra Health Today

There may be dwindling thoughts hovering over your head while you are trying to get into shape. Persistent efforts to reach out to your inner self could take you a long way. Your physical and mental health could not get ruined because of uninvited frenemies.

Libra Love Life Today

Disparity between you and your partner may become a subject to ponder your mind upon. Yet again you may become lethargic to lend a hand in support to your longing partner. Instead, go all the way in search of truth and have faith over your partner until optimism prevails altogether.

Also Read Love Horoscope Today

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope libra + 4 more
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope libra + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out