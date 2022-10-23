Libra Horoscope Today, October 23, 2022: Day may bring mixed fortunes

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

At times, Libra natives may be too sure of themselves, and this could be detrimental to their progress. Daily Astrological Prediction says, the day may bring mixed fortunes for Libra natives. Make the best of the day by using your diplomatic skills. Keeping in shape may be easier thanks to your efforts to become more active. Now is an excellent time to take steps to make a long-term romantic relationship official. You can reconnect with people who used to hold a special place in your heart after a long period of separation. New businesses may yield unexpectedly large profits for some Libra natives. You may have a hard time getting into prestigious universities or landing a good job based on your college campus choices. But, if you keep up the good work, you might get a reward soon. It's likely that a mutually agreeable resolution can be reached for a complex property dispute. Perhaps everyone in the family would enjoy a trip to the mountains.

Libra Finance Today

Your financial situation is probably healthy, but you might not have much room for savings. Some people may attempt to take advantage of you. Take the advice of others with a grain of salt, Libra natives. Successful investing requires independent study.

Libra Family Today

Spending the day with loved ones may bring a satisfying experience for Libra natives. The outstanding accomplishments of family children may contribute to family harmony. Do not give advice to those who are not receptive to receiving it.

Libra Career Today

Your ongoing work at the office may present you with some difficulties. The best way to handle a client who is being unreasonable and demanding is to remain calm. Losing your cool could cause a significant disturbance. Maintain a cool demeanour, and don't add fuel to the fire, Libra natives.

Libra Health Today

Listen to your body and slow down Libra natives. Taking rest may help you recuperate. Also, consume a well-balanced diet replete with energy-packed foods to speed up recovery. Try to stay hydrated and consume a healthy diet and avoid late-night eating.

Libra Love Life Today

Love life may not be entirely smooth for Libra natives. Your partner's work or illness may make it difficult to feel close to them. Because of potential trust issues, those in relationships may not enjoy a particularly pleasant time. Don't bring in an outsider to mediate your argument. Instead, tactfully address the issue at hand.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

