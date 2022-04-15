Libra Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 15

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Say Hello to a wonderful day Libra. Luck is set to shine on you brightly today. All the tension and frustration surrounding you for the past few days can begin to melt away. Good fortune is likely to bless all your task and you may complete them to perfection. You would be in your element all day. You may also feel good and confident about expressing yourself, making new friends, and reaching meaningful goals. People around you may notice the palpable change in you and may find themselves drawn to the positive vibes you exude today. The dedicated students are likely to win the support of their teachers and professors with their hard work. This may help you improve your performance in exams. A short trip for business seems to be on the cards for you. Go ahead with an open mind; it may turn out to be a very profitable day for you. If you have been looking for a new home or new land, try to put it on hold as there may be some delays.

Libra Finance Today

For business people, the day may turn out to be highly favorable. They can plan to invest in their venture for expansion and advancement. Plan your finances with a long-term view and increase your savings.

Libra Family Today

Children and family members can be demanding today and family functions are also possible. So, get ready to play a more important role in your family affairs. Seek out the guidance of your elders when confronted with doubts or confusion.

Libra Career Today

You are likely to maintain good relations with your colleagues and subordinates. The goals and targets you have set for your career may be achieved. Some of you could also get a new job, promotion or increase in salary.

Libra Health Today

Health concerns are on your mind today. It would be best to bring any medical issues to a professional to ease your mind. Take your health seriously as minor ailments can lead to bigger concerns later.

Libra Love Life Today

On the personal front, your relationship with your spouse can be disturbed due to temperamental issues. Tend to a sibling or neighbor in need. This may help you get your mind off a romantic relationship that has become a preoccupation for you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026