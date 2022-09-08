Love and Relationship Horoscope for September 8, 2022

Aries: Love comes back to you now. What seemed like the end of your relationship will unexpectedly get a new life. Past romantic endeavours will now prove to be lucky. When you least expect it, a former flame may re-establish contact. Even if you've decided that you don't want to start from over again, now is the moment to address any concerns you've had all along and wrap up any unresolved issues.

Taurus: You should take things romantically slowly. What you thought would eventually come to fruition in the relationship may start to show signs of unsuccessful attempts and hollow promises. Setting unrealistically high expectations early on can be taxing on both parties. Put a positive spin on your predicament if you can. Let it go for a while and then get back with a fresh perspective.

Gemini: You can get back in touch with your romantic partner today. Now is the time to settle arguments. Although it may be difficult to reach out to one another in the midst of an ongoing argument or a period of emotional distance between you, it is in everyone's best interest to do so. If you have problems expressing yourself, it will help to write down your ideas and practise articulating them.

Cancer: Your desire for exciting new experiences may have left a potential romantic partner dry today. Your desires can clash with those of your significant other. They may not share your enthusiasm for partying and being the centre of attention, and would rather spend their time soberly. Gather together, figure out what it is you both want, and see if you can reach an agreement that satisfies both of you.

Leo: Things aren't going relatively smoothly in your relationship right now. Your significant other probably isn't concerned with pampered ease. You may feel like they are being distant because they are focusing on other things and appearing guarded when you want to make contact. If you're single, it might be difficult to prioritise your romantic desires over work which can lead to frustration.

Virgo: Having a good time romantically might be difficult right now. Your partner could easily grow possessive. Despite your best intentions to do something enjoyable together, they may be unwilling to see things from your perspective and insist on imposing their own. It's best to talk it out and be as open and honest as possible. Being gentle is probably not the greatest strategy right now.

Libra: Right now, your partner is probably not going to appreciate your stubborn insistence on doing everything your way. It's possible that you're in a state of complete extroversion, where you're determined to act on impulse. On the other hand, your partner might want to have more serious conversations, such as settling an old argument or trying to compromise. Don't go full bore if their enthusiasm isn't matching yours.

Scorpio: You won't necessarily have a great dating day today, but it will be a very fascinating one. If this is your first time hanging out with this person, you may anticipate finding them to be rather unconventional. You won’t mind it for now as you may find them incredibly appealing despite the fact that their values and beliefs are diametrically opposed to your own. Take one step at a time and review after a few meetings.

Sagittarius: The approach you look at your present beloved should not be the same cynical, tired one you've always used. Bring the romance back into your relationship by putting on the rose-coloured glasses, if you must, and letting a sense of humour and good times pervade your time spent together. Plan a romantic evening together, whether it's dinner and a movie or a stroll under the moonlight.

Capricorn: Today is a wonderful day to spend time with someone you care about while acting out some of your deeper desires. Learn more about the types of things that both of you find to be inspiring and fascinating, regardless of what those things may be. Since you are in the mood for having fun, and for simply being goofy, you should go ahead and let all of that go so that you may feel better.

Aquarius: Today presents a wonderful opportunity for you to strengthen a connection with a certain person. If you've known each other for a considerable amount of time, you might come to the conclusion that you and your friend have more profound feelings for the other that you've been avoiding discussing. You'll be grateful you were able to be open and honest with each other.

Pisces: Love and passion, at this point in your life, are more of a mental challenge for you than they are a physically and sensually rewarding experience. Today, you will either be discussing or at the very least analysing the complexities of love exchanges with others. You'll have a more acute awareness of the nuances at play in the many ways in which you engage with other people.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

