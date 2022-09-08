Pisces Daily Horoscope for September 8, 2022: Do your investments wisely

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) This is going to be a favourable day for some who are planning to spend time with loved ones. Those who have been hitting the gym or working hard to get back in shape or achieve fitness goals may find it possible soon. You may be busy exploring new work opportunities or recruitment agencies in order to find the best options for your career growth.

Some may plan a trip with best buddies and enjoy recreational activities. Love birds or married couples may also enjoy good times and do something special to add spark. Everything seems in sync, but you should be cautious on the financial front. You should invest your money wisely.

What lies further? Know more:

Pisces Finance Today: It may not be a good time for any kind of big expenses. Those investing in the stock market may experience some losses. Lending money to someone may not be a good decision.

Pisces Family Today: The atmosphere in the family may be joyful. Spending time with elders may make them feel good. Trips with loved ones is indicated, so get ready to have fun and enjoy a wonderful time.

Pisces Career Today: The day seems fine on the professional front. You may get some extra time to complete the task assigned to you. The environment at the workplace may be a bit relaxing and stress-free. You may get stuck with a deal, but you may get it with some extra effort.

Pisces Health Today: Postponing the workout routine may not be a good idea. Some may find it hard to get back in shape. But remember that consistency is the key. Taking precautions to prevent oneself from seasonal illness may be helpful.

Pisces Love Life Today: It is a moderate day on the love front. There are chances of arguments between you and your partner, try to be cool and calm in order to keep the things normal. Avoid overreacting over a normal situation.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Rosy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON