Lunar Eclipse 2021 (Chandra Grahan 2021): These zodiac signs need to watch out

On November 19, on the day of Kartik Purnima, a lunar eclipse will be taking place in the Taurus sign. On the day of the eclipse, Moon will be placed in Krittika nakshatra which is ruled by Sun. In astrological parlance, lunar eclipse happens on a full moon when both Sun and Moon are gripped by the two mysterious planets – Rahu and Ketu.

In vedic astrology, Sun and Moon form the essence of our life on earth. While Sun represents our soul, the force which gives us birth in this life with a deep sense of purpose, Moon, on the other hand, reflects our emotions as well as conscious mind and gives us the ability to make sense of our life experiences and plan and prepare for the things to come. Astronomically, Rahu and Ketu are lunar nodes and are formed when Moon’s path crosses that of Sun in the zodiac.

Both Rahu and Ketu depict our karmic connections with past life. Rahu colours our psychological makeup by past tendencies and rules over our deep-seated emotions and insecurities, obsessions, confusions, fears, traumas and depression. Ketu on the other hand is the planet of spiritual transformation. It is desireless and makes us cold by detaching us from all forms of emotions leading to enlightenment.

Eclipses often bring new beginnings and opportunities in our lives and are responsible for sudden breakdowns as well as breakthroughs. Astrologically, eclipses come in a pair of zodiac signs for about 18 to 24 months until they have completed this cycle. Once a cycle in a pair of signs finishes, eclipses return to the same degree and sign in a time period of about 19 years and create new patterns and themes in our lives.

The lunar eclipse of November 19 will impact Taurus and Scorpio signs the most as Moon will be placed in Taurus with Rahu and Sun in Scorpio with Ketu on the day of the eclipse. Taurus is a fixed earthy sign of Venus, while Scorpio is a watery sign ruled by Mars. The eclipse will push these zodiac signs to connect with their bodies and seek security when it comes to matters of love, finance, and self-worth. They will have to simultaneously brace themselves for unexpected events and sudden shifts, which can throw them out of their comfort zones.

Similarly, Leo sign people will also feel a draining out of their emotional energy as Moon will be in Sun’s nakshatra on the day of the eclipse. There could be some unexpected developments at the workplace as well as on the domestic front and it is advised not to rush while arriving at any professional or personal decision.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779