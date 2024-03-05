March 4-10, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs will likely receive luck by this weekend

According to Chinese astrology, this week's horoscope from March 4-10, 2024, has a potential feel of luck for these 5 Chinese zodiac signs. If you pay attention to signs and follow your gut feelings, you could be in amazing places and situations. Read your weekly Chinese horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign.(Freepik)

Also Read Chinese Horoscope 2024: Predictions for Year of the Wood Dragon for each sun sign

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Individuals born in the Ox years will have a favourable time this week from March 4 to 10, 2024. Listening to your instincts closely as you go through your days is important. They'll tell you when it's the right time to take action, whether in your personal life or elsewhere. Following your instincts could lead to some big opportunities! Don't forget to carry an evil-eye pendant with you to keep away any negative vibes. If you feel like it, you can write down your hopes and dreams for the week ahead on Monday or Tuesday. Then, let the universe do its thing! Oranges and the colour orange will bring you extra luck over the next seven days.

Also Read Wood Dragon Year of 2024: Here is all you should know about the Chinese Horoscope of 2024

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

According to weekly Chinese predictions from this week of March 2024, it will likely bring good luck for rat signs. It's crucial to end situations that are detrimental to your well-being, whether physically, mentally, emotionally, or otherwise. This also involves severing energetic ties to people from your past who still exert an invisible hold on you. You'll find your luck blossoming beautifully and unexpectedly, if you can accomplish this!

Also Read Chinese Horoscope for March 2024: 3 zodiac signs likely to suffer this month

If you feel inclined, consider performing an incense ritual this week to spread positive energy in your living space, clear out stagnant forces, and enhance your presence over the next seven days. You may even find peace and joy in making this a daily practice. Remember, oranges and orange scents are particularly lucky for you this week.

Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

This week will likely have a positive impact on people who were born in dragon years. ! Luck is on your side right now, so whatever you put your energy into will likely benefit from this fortunate time. Just be careful not to spread yourself too thin by trying to do too many things at once. Instead, concentrate on the things that truly matter to you.

It's also important to be mindful of what you say and to whom you say it this week. You might unintentionally give away your luck if you're not cautious. Keep your luck close to you, and don't share it with just anyone. Roses and rose-scented candles will bring you immense luck this week.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Luck will hinge on you this week, depending on one factor — recognizing the wonderful gifts already in their lives. Whether it's their family, friends, opportunities, projects, or anything else, Roosters should take some time this week to appreciate and express gratitude for all the good things they have. Doing so will open the door for even more amazing things to come their way!

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

You will likely have luck in three this week of March. This might sound a bit strange, but it's the good kind of odd! Get ready to notice more signs and synchronicities than usual and to receive things in multiples of three. You might even feel like you're on a treasure hunt after a while.

If you feel like it, consider sharing your blessings with your best friends and those who have always supported you, even when others turned away. It's essential to appreciate the best relationships we have in our lives, as they are truly everlasting blessings.