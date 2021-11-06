Marriage Muhurat 2021: Wedding season set to commence from November 15

The wedding season in North India is all set to commence from November 15 due to formation of favourable astrological yogas. In Hindu culture, marriages are not permitted to take place during prohibited solar months when Sun is in Cancer, Leo, Virgo and Libra sign.

Marriages are also not solemnized during operation of Adhika Masa, Kshaya Masa and Chaturmas.

The period of Pitru Paksha or Mahalaya Shraddha is also prohibited for auspicious activities like marriage. According to astrological classics, marriage rituals should also not be performed when Venus and Jupiter are combust (asta).

Now, as Sun moves to Scorpio during the middle of November and all inauspicious periods get over,the wedding season is all set to commence from November 15. Following dates are auspicious for solemnizing marriage over the next nine months:

November - 15, 16, 20, 21, 28, 29, 30

December - 1, 2, 6, 7, 11, 13

January - 15, 20, 23, 27, 29

February - 5, 11, 18, 21, 22

March - No auspicious day for marriage

April – 17, 19, 21, 22, 23, 28

May – 2, 3, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 20, 25, 26, 31

June – 6, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22

July – 3, 5, 6, 8

Along with general muhurats mentioned above, it is always advisable to match the horoscope of both the bride and the groom and look for rectifying any inauspicious yogas in their birth chart which can affect their compatibility.

While judging the auspicious time for marriage, it is important to select the most appropriate nakshatra. A total of 11 nakshatras have been considered auspicious for marriage – Rohini, Mrigashirsha, Magha, Uttara Phalguni, Hasta, Swat, Anuradha, Mula or Moola, Uttara Ashadha, Uttara Bhadrapada and Revati. However, the first quarter of Magha and Moola and the last quarter of Revati are inauspicious and should be completely avoided.

Many experts also avoid Uttara Phalguni as it is believed that Lord Rama and Goddess Sita were married when Uttara Phalguni nakshatra was in operation, and the couple had to face lot of difficulties in their married life.

As far as days are concerned, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are auspicious for marriage.

Tithis such as Dwitiya (2), Tritiya (3), Panchami (5), Saptami (7), Ekadashi (11) and Trayodashi (13) are best suited for marriage. Rikta tithis such as Chaturthi (4), Navami (9) and Chaturdashi (14) are bad and should be avoided. Having selected the day of marriage, one must also select an auspicious Lagna/Ascendant rising during the time of marriage such as Gemini, Virgo or Libra.

