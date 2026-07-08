Neptune Retrograde 2026: Astrological predictions for each zodiac sign

Neptune begins its retrograde on July 7, 2026, and remains retrograde until December 12, 2026. According to US-based astrologer Lisa Stardust, this planetary phase encourages reflection and can bring greater awareness to different areas of life. Here's how she says each zodiac sign may experience the retrograde.

Let's delve into the astrological predictions of Neptune Retrograde starting on July 7, 2026. (Pexels)

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Also Read Neptune Retrograde 2026: Date, meaning and astrological significance

Neptune Retrograde 2026 impact on zodiac signs

You may need to pay closer attention to the balance between expressing themselves and trying to take charge. In relationships, being too firm about your opinions could come across as controlling, even if that isn't your intention. Listening as much as you speak can help avoid misunderstandings.

This retrograde encourages Taurus to slow down and focus on daily routines. Sticking to healthy habits, getting enough sleep, and spending less time on screens can help you feel more grounded. Lisa Stardust says small, consistent actions can make a big difference during this period.

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Workplace tensions could become more noticeable. Instead of getting pulled into unnecessary arguments, Lisa Stardust suggests stepping back when emotions run high. Taking a break from workplace drama may help you protect your peace and think more clearly.

Your closest relationships may become stronger during Neptune retrograde. While spending time with loved ones can feel rewarding, Lisa Stardust advises not to lose sight of your professional responsibilities. Finding a balance between your personal and work life will be important.

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Office gossip or misunderstandings could surface. Rather than reacting emotionally, she recommends having honest conversations to clear the air. A calm approach may prevent small issues from becoming bigger problems.

Someone you once overlooked could turn out to be a better romantic match than expected. Lisa Stardust encourages Virgo to keep an open mind instead of making quick judgments. Giving a relationship time to grow may lead to pleasant surprises.

Feeling left out by friends or social circles could affect your mood. Before assuming the worst, Lisa Stardust suggests asking questions and giving others the benefit of the doubt. What feels personal may simply be an honest mistake.

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You may be more outspoken than usual during this retrograde. Lisa Stardust says you could accidentally say something you later regret. If that happens, a sincere apology and a little humor can help smooth things over.

Financial boundaries may become important if someone asks to borrow money. Lisa Stardust recommends thinking carefully before agreeing. Consider your own comfort level and financial situation before making a decision.

Work may have been demanding, but Neptune retrograde reminds Capricorn not to neglect personal relationships. Lisa Stardust says making time for your partner and showing affection can strengthen your bond during this period.

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You may feel drawn to focus on personal healing and stay true to their values. Lisa Stardust advises spending time with people who support your goals and stepping away from situations that no longer align with who you are.

Not every disagreement needs an immediate response. If emotions are running high, taking the high road and waiting for the right time to speak may help prevent unnecessary conflict.