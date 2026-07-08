Neptune Retrograde 2026: Date, meaning and astrological significance

Neptune, the planet that is linked with dreams, intuition, and imagination, begins its annual retrograde on July 7, 2026, and will remain retrograde until December 12, 2026.

What is a retrograde?

Let's delve into the astrological predictions of Neptune Retrograde starting on July 7, 2026. (Pexels)

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While the word "retrograde" may sound alarming, astrologers say it is less about disruption and more about slowing down. According to astrologer Lisa Stardust, Neptune retrograde is a period that encourages people to reflect, trust their intuition, and see situations more clearly.

Also Read What does retrograde mean in astrology? And how will it impact our lives?

Neptune Retrograde Date and Timings:

According to astrological calendars, Neptune stations retrograde on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at 6:54 a.m. EDT (Eastern Daylight Time) in the United States. The retrograde continues for just over five months before Neptune stations direct on Saturday, December 12, 2026, at 5:14 p.m. EST (Eastern Standard Time). During this period, astrologers believe the planet's energy shifts inward, making it a time for reflection, self-awareness, and emotional healing.

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Lisa Stardust says Neptune retrograde is a time for reflection and healing. During this period, people may find it harder to make decisions or feel certain about the direction they want to take. Instead of rushing ahead, she recommends using this time to pause, look inward, and reconnect with your intuition.

Also Read Mercury Retrograde 2026: How it affects different aspects of life

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According to the Lisa , Neptune retrograde can also help people face reality and let go of illusions that may have been clouding their judgment.

Lisa Stardust says this year's Neptune retrograde will highlight different areas of life depending on your zodiac sign.

Aries- The focus is on your sense of self. This may be a time to think about your identity, personal goals, and the direction you want your life to take.

Cancer- Attention shifts to your professional life. The retrograde may encourage you to reflect on your career path, long-term ambitions, and whether your work still aligns with your values.

Libra- Relationships take centre stage. According to Stardust, this period may bring greater awareness of your closest connections and help you understand what you need from a partnership.

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Capricorn- The spotlight is on work and daily responsibilities. The astrologer says this is a good time to review your routines, workload, and the balance between your career and personal life.