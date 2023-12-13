Nostradamus 2024 predictions: Echoes of war and looming famine, will Dragon rise as global power?

Nostradamus foretells a tumultuous 2024. The well-known 16th-century French astrologer, often called the prophet of doom, has left some scary predictions for 2024 behind. In his book Les Propheties from 1555, he mentioned that the year 2024 will have some fresh global troubles, including sea wars, problems with royalty, and a big humanitarian disaster.

Nostradamus predicts China's ascendance and global unrest

Recent global economic upheavals have had an impact on day-to-day living, such as increased costs for necessities. Additionally, the world is already suffering from the detrimental impacts of two ongoing conflicts—the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Israel-Palestine situation. The uncertainty about what might happen next is making people uneasy. Nostradamus has a history of predicting major events, like the rise of Hitler and Kennedy's assassination. This makes us wonder: is this the future?

Nostradamus 2024 predictions

The rise and shine of China in 2024?

The current focal point of global concern is the rise of China as a dominant force. It's interesting to note that some of Nostradamus' prophecies may have referenced this emerging trend shortly. Nostradamus states in a verse that opens with a vision of battle and maritime warfare that the “Red adversary will become pale with fear / Putting the great Ocean in dread.” Scholars are busy decoding whether "red adversary" refers to communist China and whether the remaining quatrain would suggest a naval conflict.

The Royal trouble in 2024?

The UK's Royal Family, already causing a stir due to controversial revelations in Omid Scobie's book Endgame, may encounter additional challenges in the future. Some have interpreted the prediction, which states that a "King of the Isles" will be removed by force, as a reference to King Charles III. Another verse about Charles speaks of a "disastrous war" and the coronation of a new king. Many think the prophecy indicates Harry will take his place rather than William.

The Climate Catastrophe

“The dry earth will grow more parched, and there will be great floods when it is seen,” Nostradamus predicts that in 2024, the already dire climate situation will get worse. He predicts more extreme weather events such as record-breaking heat waves, wildfires, and droughts.

A new Pope

Nostradamus wrote, “Through the death of a very old Pontiff, A Roman of good age will be elected, Of him it will be said that he weakens his see, But long will he sit and in biting activity.” Astrologers have predicted that Pope Francis may soon have a successor. Reportedly, Pope Francis has been battling health issues for months now.