‘Not sure about 49th but I know when Kohli will score the 50th century to beat Tendulkar': Gavaskar turns Nostradamus

Entertaining a packed 25,000 crowd at a picturesque Dharamsala, run machine Virat Kohli narrowly missed out on equalling Sachin Tendulkar's world record during the round-robin phase of the ICC World Cup 2023. The batting icon played a majestic knock of 95 to help India break its 20-year-long World Cup jinx against New Zealand in match No.21 of the showpiece event. Kohli's batting brilliance ended New Zealand's unbeaten streak against India in ICC events on Sunday. Gavaskar feels Kohli will shatter Sachin's world record soon (AFP-ANI-AP)

Kohli played a stroke-filled knock of 95 off 104 balls to seal India's four-wicket win over the Kiwis at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. India's leading run-getter at the One Day International (ODI) World Cup, former skipper Kohli is just one century away from matching Tendulkar's record tally of hundreds in the 50-over format.

While Sachin has 49 centuries to his name, Kohli has smashed 48 in the 50-over format for the Men In Blue. Chasing the massive achievement of his idol, an in-form Kohli was tipped by batting legend Sunil Gavaskar to surpass the Master Blaster in the ongoing edition of the World Cup. According to former India skipper Gavaskar, Kohli will shatter Tendulkar's world record against South Africa. Interestingly, Kohli will turn 35 on matchday 37 of the ICC World Cup at the Eden Gardens.

Sunil Gavaskar sets deadline for Tendulkar's world record

"I don't know about the 49th but I know about the record-breaking 50th. Kohli will slam his 50th ODI century against South Africa at the Eden Gardens and what better occasion than his birthday? It's a sight when you slam a ton there because the Kolkata crowd gives you a standing ovation, and cheers for you, the air is filled with whistles and claps. It is a moment to savour for every batter," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

To make Gavaskar's prediction come true, Kohli will have to smash a century in India's next two matches. India next face England in Lucknow on Sunday followed by a match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai. If Kohli hits a century in any of these two of matches, he will equal Tendulkar.

Kohli ruling batting charts at World Cup

Guiding India to a memorable win over New Zealand in his previous World Cup outing, Kohli smashed multiple records with the bat. The star batter is the first Indian player to score 3,000 runs across all ICC white-ball tournaments. The swashbuckling batter eclipsed legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya to become the fourth-highest run-scorer in the 50-over format.

Senior batter Kohli recently became the fastest to 26,000 runs in international cricket. Kohli achieved the staggering feat in 511 games while Tendulkar unlocked the same milestone in 664 matches. Averaging 118.00 in 5 matches at the ODI World Cup, Kohli has amassed 354 runs for Rohit's men.

